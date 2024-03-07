Side Letter: Call PE, maybe

The SEC is quizzing smaller private funds managers about their digital communications. Plus: Middle Eastern investors are pouring capital into Asia-Pacific; and Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund has a new CIO. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Call PE, maybe

A generation of private funds professionals that have grown used to using platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal to communicate with colleagues and stakeholders will have to tread carefully as the SEC’s crackdown on books and records violations reaches small- and mid-sized private fund managers. Our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report that regulators have begun asking ever-smaller PE firms to provide evidence about how they have been complying with books and records rules (registration required). “It’s trickling down,” says David Tang, a partner at Dorsey & Whitney.

Under Investment Adviser Act rules, registered investment advisers are required to track, monitor and log communications with investors or potential investors in an easily accessible, easily searchable, “write once, read many” archive. Books and records – where these communications are documented – are a major area of focus for the SEC, which is in the process of implementing a series of private fund reforms.

“Recordkeeping failures undermine our ability to exercise effective regulatory oversight, often at the expense of investors,” the SEC Enforcement Division’s deputy director Sanjay Wadhwa said last summer. Until recently, regulators had been dealing with the biggest businesses: in late 2021, the SEC settled a books and records case with broker-dealer JPMorgan for $125 million, while affiliate title Regulatory Compliance Watch reports that Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, Carlyle and TPG have all told their investors they have received document requests about how they are complying with books and records rules.

When the covid-19 pandemic shuttered offices, communicating outside of company-approved and monitored channels became the norm for many PE firms. “You cannot get deals if you’re not texting and your competitors are,” Cheyenne Ehrlich, founder and chairman of FirmScribe, notes. However, now that the crackdown has reached smaller firms, the industry may have to consider how it gets its messages across.

Sustainability matters

Last week, PEI Group welcomed Maria Nazarova-Doyle, global head of sustainable investment at IFM Investors, to its London office for another instalment of our PEI Presents series. The conversation covered a wide spread of responsible investment topics, including the fact that until recently, public and private investors alike have struggled to invest in ESG issues because they simply didn’t know how to. Nazarova-Doyle noted that pension funds in particular would say: “We think it’s really important, we really care about it… We’d love to do it, but we don’t know how.”

In a bid to address this issue, the UK government set up the Taskforce on Social Factors in February 2023 with the aim of helping pension schemes assess the risks and seize the opportunities of the ‘social’ element of ESG investing. The taskforce will be releasing its final report on the issue this week. “We worked on it for over a year… What we’re hoping is that it will help really push the level of adoption and social factor integration.” Noting that ESG investment has traditionally centred on the environmental ‘E’, Nazarova-Doyle declared 2024 to be “the year of social” as a result of the final report’s launch.

Nazarova-Doyle also commented on the future of ESG investment in private markets. In response to an audience question about whether she expects to see more capital flowing to private markets in a bid to make change from a sustainability standpoint, Nazarova-Doyle said she is certainly seeing more interest on this side of the market. “If you look at the investable universe, private markets are creeping up in terms of their share… With investors realising that that’s where they can have direct impact, there’s more interest in these markets.”

They did the math

MENA’s money

There’s been a recurring narrative within Asia-Pacific over the past couple of years that Middle Eastern investors were stepping up their deployment in the region as some global institutions pulled back. New research appears to lend credence to this suggestion. Since the pandemic, Asia-Middle East transaction activity has increased significantly, according to the Global Private Capital Association. The amount of Middle Eastern capital deployed into Asia-Pacific, either investing out of a fund or via co-investments, grew by 253 percent from $2.8 billion in 2019 to $9.9 billion in 2023.

These investors are most keen on India, which absorbed 58 percent of total capital deployed in Asia by Middle Eastern investors during 2020-23. China took 21 percent and Southeast Asia 20 percent. In terms of sector, 43 percent went towards consumer goods and services, followed by 16 percent into industrials and 11 percent into telecoms and digital infrastructure industries.

Middle Eastern LPs are also actively backing Indian GPs. ADIA, for instance, has committed to four funds with India’s Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, while the Investment Corporation of Dubai invested into both Fund II and III of Fireside Ventures, the report noted. In terms of directs, ADIA, PIF and Mubadala invested a total of $3.44 billion into India’s Jio Platforms.

Large LPs from the Middle East have been setting up shop in the region over the past three years. That includes Mubadala, which opened a Beijing office in 2023 amid plans to double its exposure in Asia by 2030, and ADIA, which opened an office in Gujarat the same year. Asian asset managers eyeing Middle Eastern relationships are also establishing offices in the Middle East – Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank opened its first overseas office in Abu Dhabi in 2023, while Singapore-based firm Golden Gate Ventures opened a Saudi Arabia office in 2023 to strengthen investor relationships.

Essentials

Khazanah’s new CIO

Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional has appointed Datuk Hisham Hamdan as its new chief investment officer, per a statement. Hamdan was previously executive director of investments and head of public markets at the SWF. He joined the institution in 2011 from Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby, where he held a number of positions including executive president for China. According to the statement, Hamdan’s role will be to build up the institution’s abilities in value creation and meeting impact goals. His promotion fills a vacancy left since January 2023 as he succeeds former CIO Tengku Datuk Seri Azmil Zahruddin Raja Abdul Aziz, The Edge Malaysia reported.

Khazanah flies quietly when it comes to details of its investment portfolio. However, it most recently announced a strategic investment into Singapore-based digital finance platform Funding Societies. In June 2023, the sovereign wealth fund led a green investment platform under its subsidiary firm UEM Group to attract domestic and overseas investments into green sectors such as renewable energy and storage.

For insight into how some of Malaysia’s other investment giants approach the private markets, check out our 2023 interviews with pension funds Kumpulan Wang Persaraan and Permodalan Nasional Berhad here and here.