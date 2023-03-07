Side Letter: CalPERS’ $17bn PE push; asset class attracting UK’s wealthy; ESG’s litigation risk

CalPERS’ commitments

At a time when the denominator effect and macroeconomic headwinds have many US public pensions thinking carefully about their private equity pacing, California Public Employees’ Retirement System appears to be something of an anomaly. The $448.4 billion pension made 31 commitments totalling $7.5 billion across funds, co-investments and custom accounts in H2 2022, bringing its annual total to $17 billion across 66 commitments, according to documents prepared for a 13 March investment committee meeting. That compares with $12.3 billion in 2021.

Co-investments and custom accounts made up 64 percent of last year’s commitments by value. The latter included $500 million each to TPG NEXT and GCM Grosvenor Elevate – GP seeding platforms by TPG and GCM Grosvenor that aim to back the “next generation of diverse talent”.

CalPERS has room to spare. The portfolio’s NAV represented 11.4 percent of the total fund, still below the 13 percent allocation target it set in 2021. Its PE holdings were valued at $50.3 billion as of December (reflecting 30 September marks), down $3.1 billion – net of cashflows – from 30 June.

CalPERS’ seemingly insatiable appetite reflects efforts to make up for a “lost decade” that saw it miss out on between $11 billion and $18 billion of returns, chief investment officer Nicole Musicco said at a September investment committee meeting. In recent years, CalPERS has added to its PE investing pedigree with the likes of Alaska Permanent alum Yup Kim; Musicco, a former veteran of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan; and, more recently, Anton Orlich, a “direct, decisive and hard-charging” investor who previously led Kaiser Permanente‘s alternatives business.

CalPERS has made no secret of its desire to revamp its PE portfolio; last year’s impressive figures suggest the pension is putting its money where its mouth is.

Piling on the PE pounds

PE’s private wealth push appears to be paying off in the UK. High-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals invested £2.64 billion ($3.2 billion; €3 billion) into the asset class last year, according to research by investment platform Growthdeck.

“A growing number of wealthy individuals recognise the high-return opportunity from PE deals, but also the sense of accomplishment they can get from helping a business expand,” Ian Zant-Boer, CEO of Growthdeck, said in a statement. According to data from the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, PE has generated average returns of 17.5 percent per year for assets held for 10 years to 2021, compared with 7.7 percent for the FTSE All-Share Index.

Last year, UK-based law firm Boodle Hatfield reported that UK PE activity by high-net-worth individuals had jumped to the highest figure in a decade, reaching £2.3 billion by the end of 2021. This was compared with £1.2 billion recorded a year prior. Though the two firms may use different metrics in their research, the results nonetheless reflect a trend of UK-based high-net-worth individuals showing increased interest in the asset class in the face of struggling public markets.

As PEI explored last week, PE still has significant work to do in expanding awareness of the asset class among this investor group. These latest results, however, are a timely reminder that the industry is making positive inroads.

Essentials