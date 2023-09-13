Side Letter: CalSTRS’ cashflow crunch

Cashflow crunch

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System is in the early stages of overhauling its liquidity management programme as it balances a highly illiquid portfolio against a growing need for cash to pay beneficiaries, our colleagues Buyouts report (you can also read the story on PEI here). Many LPs this year are facing liquidity issues as a result of private equity’s dwindling distributions, and CalSTRS says it may face liquidity issues due to escalating annual cashflow needs paired with a total fund with nearly 40 percent in illiquid asset classes.

The $315.6 billion pension will address its liquidity management issues at its investment committee meeting today. According to a note from investment staff, CalSTRS’ annual cashflow needs are expected to balloon to $18 billion annually over the next 25 years, up from the current annual total of $4 billion. At the same time, the pension has a negative cashflow as its payments to beneficiaries exceed contributions.

CalSTRS allocates roughly 15 percent to PE, 16 percent to real estate and 7.5 percent to asset classes with exposure to infrastructure and other opportunities. “Investors in these strategies tend to have limited control over the timing of the underlying investment purchases and sales, particularly in commingled funds,” its note said. “This increases the need to forecast and plan for private market capital calls and distributions, which impact cash needs.”

Investment staff will focus on several areas to better navigate its liquidity needs. These include providing a more detailed annual asset allocation and private market pacing plan to better manage its liquidity needs and proposing the board approve widening the range around policy targets of certain asset classes to increase staff’s flexibility in rebalancing the portfolio.

With a good number of its pension peers likely facing similar pressures this year and beyond, CalSTRS’ approach to rectifying the situation (if successful) may well prove something of a roadmap for others to follow.

AIM-ing East

Alberta Investment Management Corporation has tapped a former GIC executive to lead its new Singapore office, per a statement. Kevin Bong spent six years at GIC, including most recently as managing director. He joins AIMCo as chief investment strategist and head of Singapore.

The C$158 billion ($116 billion; €108 billion) pension fund chose Singapore over Hong Kong to set up its first office in Asia, Bloomberg reported (subscription required). This decision comes as Canada’s largest pension, CPP Investments, laid off at least five investment professionals at its Hong Kong office and halted China-focused deals, as Reuters reported previously. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has also seen a talent shake-up in the Special Administrative Region, Private Equity International noted in May.

“Singapore is a logical next step to build and strengthen relationships with new and existing investment partners in the region and position us to further diversify our global asset mix,” AIMCo CIO Marlene Puffer said in the statement.

Singapore marks AIMCo’s sixth location globally, following Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London and Luxembourg, and its first in Asia. “We believe the long-term growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific are compelling and well-aligned with AIMCo’s long-term investment horizon, all of which will help us fulfil our purpose of providing superior, risk-adjusted returns for our clients,” said chief executive Evan Siddall in the statement.

Does recession matter?

At last week’s PDI New York Forum 2023 at a packed Marriott Marquis, delegates heard that – as far as the distressed and special situations market is concerned – the difference between having a recession and not having one is not as great as you’d think.

Said one panellist: “If there’s a recession there will clearly be stress and therefore opportunities for us but, if not, there will be no need to reduce rates and that will, in any case, produce stress in highly levered companies.” In the distressed arena, it jars a little to talk of a “win, win” but that’s pretty much what it amounts to.

The so-called “maturity wall” was a big talking point – those loans coming due in a more normalised interest rate environment that were originated when rates were ultra-low. Delegates said demand for junior debt was on the increase as a way of de-leveraging the first lien. “It’s a quasi-stressed opportunity that will be massive over the next couple of years,” said a panellist. “Without it, I don’t know how some capital structures could be refinanced.”

