Side Letter: Canada’s pension proposals

Canada's government wants the nation's pension giants – some of the world's largest private equity investors – to deploy more of their capital at home. Plus: why one prominent US pension is bullish about this year's exit outlook; and the US mid-market appears resilient. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

To view this content, you need to sign in.

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.