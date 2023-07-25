Side Letter: CDPQ’s partial PE sale; CalPERS’ mixed bag; APAC’s deal insurance drive

Sale la vie

Canadian pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is turning to the secondaries market to free up liquidity, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). CDPQ is hoping to sell a portfolio of PE fund interests and co-investments comprising partial (5-6 percent) stakes, meaning it would be able to generate liquidity without fully exiting desirable funds. CDPQ’s portfolio is considered high quality, with interests in funds managed by the likes of Genstar Capital, CVC Capital Partners, CD&R and Silver Lake.

The process is one of several to hit the market this year as LPs seek to either rebalance their portfolios or free up capital to invest elsewhere. Other notable examples include New York State Teachers’ Retirement System selling a portfolio valued at up to $6 billion, and Horsley Bridge Partners selling a portfolio of stakes in venture funds valued at up to $1 billion. LP-led deals represented about 61 percent of total volume in the first half, according to Evercore. GPs have been known to run so-called ‘strip sales’ where they take a slice of exposure to all assets or a pool of assets and move them into a separate vehicle, backed by secondaries buyers and delivering liquidity to LPs. CDPQ’s process is the latest example of LPs doing this too.

CalPERS’ mixed bag

California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the US’s largest public pension fund, has reported a preliminary net return of 5.8 percent on its investments for the fiscal year ending 30 June, per a statement last week. This figure stands in stark contrast to the previous fiscal year, when CalPERS reported net investment returns of -6.1 percent – the first time it had seen a negative result since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

Though these may be impressive figures for the overall fund, the picture isn’t quite so rosy for private equity: the asset class was one of only two (the other being real estate) to report a negative return, at -2.3 percent. This follows a $2.4 billion decline in PE NAV year-on-year to $55.1 billion as of 31 March, per a June investment memo. Public equities – making up around 45 percent of the fund – saw estimated returns of 14.1 percent.

In September, chief investment officer Nicole Musicco told an investment committee meeting that the period between 2009-18 was a “lost decade” for the pension fund, where its limited commitments to PE cost it between $11 billion and $18 billion in returns. “We have more room to do more with private equity since we were late to the game,” she said at the time. To that end, the institution is pumping billions into the asset class, with a particular focus on customised accounts. More on that here.

The pension fund also noted that its five-year annualised total returns stood at 6.1 percent; 7.1 percent for the 10-year period, 7 percent for 20 years; and 7.5 percent for 30 years.

