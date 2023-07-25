Side Letter: CDPQ’s partial PE sale; CalPERS’ mixed bag; APAC’s deal insurance drive

Just happened
Sale la vie
Canadian pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is turning to the secondaries market to free up liquidity, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). CDPQ is hoping to sell a portfolio of PE fund interests and co-investments comprising partial (5-6 percent) stakes, meaning it would be able to generate liquidity without fully exiting desirable funds. CDPQ’s portfolio is considered high quality, with interests in funds managed by the likes of Genstar Capital, CVC Capital Partners, CD&R and Silver Lake.
The process is one of several to hit the market this year as LPs seek to either rebalance their portfolios or free up capital to invest elsewhere. Other notable examples include New York State Teachers’ Retirement System selling a portfolio valued at up to $6 billion, and Horsley Bridge Partners selling a portfolio of stakes in venture funds valued at up to $1 billion. LP-led deals represented about 61 percent of total volume in the first half, according to Evercore. GPs have been known to run so-called ‘strip sales’ where they take a slice of exposure to all assets or a pool of assets and move them into a separate vehicle, backed by secondaries buyers and delivering liquidity to LPs. CDPQ’s process is the latest example of LPs doing this too.
CalPERS’ mixed bag
California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the US’s largest public pension fund, has reported a preliminary net return of 5.8 percent on its investments for the fiscal year ending 30 June, per a statement last week. This figure stands in stark contrast to the previous fiscal year, when CalPERS reported net investment returns of -6.1 percent – the first time it had seen a negative result since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.
Though these may be impressive figures for the overall fund, the picture isn’t quite so rosy for private equity: the asset class was one of only two (the other being real estate) to report a negative return, at -2.3 percent. This follows a $2.4 billion decline in PE NAV year-on-year to $55.1 billion as of 31 March, per a June investment memo. Public equities – making up around 45 percent of the fund – saw estimated returns of 14.1 percent.
In September, chief investment officer Nicole Musicco told an investment committee meeting that the period between 2009-18 was a “lost decade” for the pension fund, where its limited commitments to PE cost it between $11 billion and $18 billion in returns. “We have more room to do more with private equity since we were late to the game,” she said at the time. To that end, the institution is pumping billions into the asset class, with a particular focus on customised accounts. More on that here.
The pension fund also noted that its five-year annualised total returns stood at 6.1 percent; 7.1 percent for the 10-year period, 7 percent for 20 years; and 7.5 percent for 30 years.
Essentials
Buyer beware
Buyers of PE-backed assets in Asia-Pacific are seeking greater protection amid geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty. “Although we are seeing more demand for insurance from the selling side (the fund managers), with 95 percent of our clients from the sell-side, the requests for deal insurance are actually mostly from the buying side, because at the end of the day it’s a buyer’s risk,” Sandra Lee, chief executive for BMS Asia in Hong Kong, tells Side Letter.
The insurance in question aims to protect buyers in the event that company valuations turn out to be inaccurate or substantially changed. M&A insurance will compensate buyers up to a set limit for financial losses due to breaches of representations and warranties provided by sellers in a transaction. Buyers of Chinese companies, in particular, are more concerned about whether fund managers or sellers will provide them with protection.
“We see buyers getting more cautious, more insurance focus on deals regarding China-based portfolio companies,” Lee says. “More buyers are looking into ESG compliance of the fund managers, and having deal insurance can show good governance by protecting the buyers. More managers are using insurance strategically, from an ESG angle – the governance part – and to reduce cost,” she adds, noting that it can be less costly to buy an insurance policy from the onset than to deal with disputes as they arise.
Your next platform extension?
There is a “credit bonanza” underway, and executives with the right credentials for credit fund management will be the ones striking gold, our colleagues at Private Debt Investor report (registration required). Search firm Jensen Partners said in its early July newsletter, titled “Credit Bonanza as M&A Deals Heat Up”, that many smaller credit firms have instituted a hiring freeze. Jensen believes these freezes have been made in anticipation of deals with larger firms.
Those firms want in on the credit space, and the easiest way for them to gain entry is not to build from scratch, but to partner or merge with a firm that has already built a position. The acquisition in May of Deerpath by PGIM, of the Prudential family, serves as an example of this phenomenon.
Jensen Partners’ founder Sasha Jensen told PDI that there will be many more such deals in the weeks and months ahead. “There have been three new M&A deals in this field just since we hit ‘send’ on this report. Deals that were imminent have since arrived, and more deals will certainly be announced over the remainder of 2023, which will certainly be a record-breaking year.”
Recent examples of credit-related M&A include Bridgepoint, owner of Private Equity International publisher PEI Group, which bought EQT’s private debt arm and merged it into its existing credit business in 2020. Last year, General Atlantic agreed to buy ex-GSO executive Tripp Smith’s credit shop, Iron Park Capital, to create General Atlantic Credit.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Christopher Faille, Adam Le, Helen de Beer and Carmela Mendoza.