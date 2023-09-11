Side Letter: Co-investment cost protection

An explosion of GP-led secondaries is prompting LPs to ensure their no-fee co-investments won't become more expensive down the line. Plus: Why minority recapitalisations are in vogue; and how AI can improve GP operations. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Co-investment cost protection

Last month, Side Letter noted that the line between co-investments and continuation funds was becoming increasingly blurred. Now, some LPs are asking GPs to ensure their no-fee, no-carry co-investments won’t be “dragged” into a continuation fund that would charge them new fees, our colleagues at Buyouts reported (registration required).

The requests, which are rising in line with the burgeoning GP-led market, are among several measures LPs are demanding as a tough fundraising environment grants them more power at the negotiating table.

“It’s almost like watching this collision of two concepts. As an LP, I’m co-investing because I want more capital invested at a slightly cheaper price, but as an LP I also want liquidity. In comes the continuation fund and I may get dragged into it. I wanted liquidity but I don’t want it like that,” said Andrea Auerbach, head of global private investments at Cambridge Associates. “I would say GPs face an interesting tension.”

The bottom line is the emergence of a potentially tough choice years after LPs entered a promising investment alongside their GPs. Investors have become concerned that in the future, they may be offered the choice between selling the co-investment at a potential discount, or rolling their interest into a continuation fund, which comes with its own management fee and carry rate. Suddenly that “free” co-investment has become a bit more expensive.

Speaking of…

How can GPs hold on to golden assets while releasing liquidity to LPs that are already full up on secondaries deals? More and more are finding the answer lies in minority reinvestments, our colleagues at PE Hub Europe report (registration required). While continuation funds have often been the way to release cash while holding on to assets, minority reinvestments are muscling them out, said Adam Creed, partner at international law firm Proskauer.

Proskauer, for its part, advised financial data provider With Intelligence on its takeover by private equity firm Motive Partners, in which previous owner ICG retained a minority stake. It also advised ICG on its investment into ferry booking company Direct Ferries, from which UK lower-mid-market-focused Livingbridge made a full exit and realisation, and subsequently made a new follow-on investment.

Part of the attraction of minority reinvestments is that they simplify the exit process, as the buyer determines the valuation. With continuation funds, there’s a potential conflict of interest that often requires a valuation report. Valuation mismatches between buyers and sellers – a more general problem for private equity over the last 12 months – has made the issue more acute. “You can be uncertain on valuation because of the market dynamics at the moment,” said Proskauer partner Andrew Houghton. “It just makes it a bit little bit trickier. So historically, before the downturn, there [were] a lot of continuation fund deals.”

Essentials