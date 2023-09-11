Side Letter: Co-investment cost protection

Just happened
Co-investment cost protection
Last month, Side Letter noted that the line between co-investments and continuation funds was becoming increasingly blurred. Now, some LPs are asking GPs to ensure their no-fee, no-carry co-investments won’t be “dragged” into a continuation fund that would charge them new fees, our colleagues at Buyouts reported (registration required).
The requests, which are rising in line with the burgeoning GP-led market, are among several measures LPs are demanding as a tough fundraising environment grants them more power at the negotiating table.
“It’s almost like watching this collision of two concepts. As an LP, I’m co-investing because I want more capital invested at a slightly cheaper price, but as an LP I also want liquidity. In comes the continuation fund and I may get dragged into it. I wanted liquidity but I don’t want it like that,” said Andrea Auerbach, head of global private investments at Cambridge Associates. “I would say GPs face an interesting tension.”
The bottom line is the emergence of a potentially tough choice years after LPs entered a promising investment alongside their GPs. Investors have become concerned that in the future, they may be offered the choice between selling the co-investment at a potential discount, or rolling their interest into a continuation fund, which comes with its own management fee and carry rate. Suddenly that “free” co-investment has become a bit more expensive.
How can GPs hold on to golden assets while releasing liquidity to LPs that are already full up on secondaries deals? More and more are finding the answer lies in minority reinvestments, our colleagues at PE Hub Europe report (registration required). While continuation funds have often been the way to release cash while holding on to assets, minority reinvestments are muscling them out, said Adam Creed, partner at international law firm Proskauer.
Proskauer, for its part, advised financial data provider With Intelligence on its takeover by private equity firm Motive Partners, in which previous owner ICG retained a minority stake. It also advised ICG on its investment into ferry booking company Direct Ferries, from which UK lower-mid-market-focused Livingbridge made a full exit and realisation, and subsequently made a new follow-on investment.
Part of the attraction of minority reinvestments is that they simplify the exit process, as the buyer determines the valuation. With continuation funds, there’s a potential conflict of interest that often requires a valuation report. Valuation mismatches between buyers and sellers – a more general problem for private equity over the last 12 months – has made the issue more acute. “You can be uncertain on valuation because of the market dynamics at the moment,” said Proskauer partner Andrew Houghton. “It just makes it a bit little bit trickier. So historically, before the downturn, there [were] a lot of continuation fund deals.”
AI’s applications
Though the PE industry has spent a lot of time mulling over how AI might help to improve operations, there’s been little in the way of practical application. That is, until now. Venture capitalists are not only betting on artificial intelligence to deliver outsized returns, but also as a powerful way to increase employee satisfaction and minimise the burnout and attrition caused by onerous, repetitive tasks, our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal report (registration required).
Alumni Ventures is among the firms leaning into AI to automate workflows and free up employees to be more creative. The firm, which has raised over $1.1 billion across more than 30 funds, launched a firm-wide contest this year to identify potential uses of AI that will help to automate the more repetitive parts of their jobs.
Alumni asked staff to find AI applications relevant to their workflows and deliverables over a period of six weeks. The best ideas that emerged included ways to automate aspects of customer service, legal work, investing and portfolio monitoring. Alumni then created six specific bot personas to help employees with tasks. They were developed using custom code written in-house, as well as available tools in the market. In addition, the firm has used ChatGPT to prepare pre-meeting memos and other materials for meetings and to help with some facets of research.
An intriguing exercise, then, and one that other firms will no doubt seek to replicate over time. Those dabbling with this nascent technology, however, should do so carefully, with the US regulator, as Side Letter noted last week, beginning to pay close attention to how managers are incorporating AI into their processes.
It's Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
11 September
12 September
- Bay County Retirement Board
- Shelby County Retirement System
- Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas
- Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System
- New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association
- State of Wisconsin Investment Board
- New Hampshire Retirement System
- Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Davie Police Officers’ Pension Plan
13 September
- Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System
- California State Teachers’ Retirement System
- Los Angeles Water & Power Employees Retirement Plan
- San Bernardino County Employees’ Retirement Association (SBCERA)
- State of Wisconsin Investment Board
- Tulare County Employees Retirement Association
- Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds
- City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System
- Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association
- University of Washington
- Kern County Employees Retirement Association
- Wyoming Retirement System
14 September
- City of Clearwater Employees’ Pension Fund
- Coral Gables Retirement System
- Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund
- Maine Public Employees Retirement System
- Fife Council Pension Fund
- Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System
- Texas County and District Retirement System
- South Carolina Retirement System
- Cincinnati Retirement System
- City of Fort Lauderdale General Employees’ Retirement System
- East Bay Municipal Utility District Employees Retirement System
- University of Washington
- Seattle City Employees Retirement System (SCERS)
15 September
