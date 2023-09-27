Side Letter: Continuation fund comparisons

Are all continuation funds created equal?

They are not, according to consultant Upwelling Capital Group, which argues in a paper shared with Side Letter that certain requirements are key to ensuring continuation funds – a subsector worth almost $40 billion as of last year – are used in the best interest of LPs.

This line of thinking is nothing new. Industry bodies such as the Institutional Limited Partners Association released a much-anticipated set of best practices this year on the topic. Still, Upwelling’s latest paper adds to the growing amount of literature designed to help investors ensure they’re not drawing the short straw when faced with a continuation fund scenario. Specifically, the paper refutes recent criticism in the mainstream financial press around continuation funds, arguing that:

Continuation vehicles do establish fair pricing from a third party;

Existing LPs in a fund are not worse off when faced with such transactions. Rather, they can benefit from a wide range of incentives to participate, including discounted carried interest and management fees;

GPs do not charge super carry on continuation vehicles: most vehicles have a 50 percent discounted management fee and a tiered carry structure ranging from 10-20 percent.

What, then, makes a successful CV? According to Upwelling, high-quality assets, a comprehensive transaction process and strong alignment of interests are key. “GP-led transactions offer benefits to buyers and sellers under a framework that allows for improved due diligence and broad-based participation,” the paper notes.

Giving LPs the option to stay exposed to assets is “valuable” in the current market where traditional exit options are less attractive or simply not viable, Upwelling argues. You can find its research here. We’d be keen to hear what readers think – let us know.

APAC pulse check

Side Letter found itself in a room full of lawyers and their clients on Tuesday for a frank discussion about the state of Asia-Pacific private equity. Here are a few takeaways:

In an impromptu poll, GPs in the room noted they were getting more traction from private wealth and family offices these days, as opposed to from sovereign wealth funds and pensions;

Unsurprisingly, geopolitical tensions were viewed as the greatest threat to private markets in the near term;

Some China-focused managers are said to be expanding into Singapore as they seek out greater regulatory certainty and sources of talent. These managers are shifting focus towards opportunities outside of their home country;

LPs are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to fundraising, enjoying greater flexibility in fund terms and an increasing number of LPs seeking side-cars to opt out of China exposure. Notably, Japanese and Korean LPs have been seeking excuse rights for domestic investments due to currency depreciation;

Adoption of Hong Kong’s 2020 Limited Partnership Fund Ordinance has been slow to date.

Social stats

The majority of LPs are combing through social media to support their fundraising efforts, according to a survey by communications firm Prosek, which Side Letter has seen exclusively. The research, which gathered responses from over 100 private markets GPs, LPs and service providers, found that 80 percent of LPs are actively using social media to support their fund allocation efforts.

The top reason both LPs and GPs use social media platforms is to boost brand visibility. This marks a shift from last year on the investor side, when 52 percent of LPs cited due diligence as social media’s primary function, and 45 percent pointed to manager selection and identification.

The vast majority of participants currently use social media platforms to support their commercial objectives, with 64 percent planning to increase their use of LinkedIn in Q4 and into 2024. With that in mind, you may want to think twice before reposting the latest meme.

