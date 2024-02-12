Side Letter: Continuation fund performance

Continuation funds can deliver a higher MOIC and stronger risk-adjusted returns than buyout funds, according to research by Morgan Stanley. Plus: UK mid-market firm Epiris has held the final close on its third flagship; and wealth management fundraising remains an area of focus for Ares. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

So, you’re an LP thinking of rolling over into a continuation fund. What kind of returns can you expect?

Up until now, data has been a little scant on this topic. However, research by Morgan Stanley, shared exclusively with our colleagues at Secondaries Investor (registration required), has provided some answers. The investment bank compared a cohort of 71 continuation funds of vintages from 2018 to 2023 against a series of blind pool secondaries funds and buyout funds (it’s worth noting that this wasn’t a like-for-like comparison in terms of number of funds in each data set). The continuation funds delivered a median 1.4x multiple on invested capital – on par with secondaries funds, and higher than the buyout funds’ 1.2x median MOIC. Interestingly, the upper quartile of continuation funds slightly outperformed that of secondaries funds, with 1.7x versus 1.6x. They also outperformed buyout funds’ upper quartile of 1.5x.

What’s more, continuation funds appear to offer strong risk-adjusted returns. Just 8 percent of continuation funds in the study had a loss of principal capital, versus 19 percent for buyout funds and only 4 percent for secondaries funds. “More data is needed in the market to better inform decisions,” Chad Carroll, Morgan Stanley’s global head of private capital advisory, told Secondaries Investor.

This is, of course, just one study, and there’s an element of apples versus oranges in the data sets. Still, aggregate returns data for continuation funds hasn’t really been readily available until now, and so the existence of these comparisons should come as welcome news.

UK mid-market firm Epiris has held the final close for its third flagship fund on £1.04 billion ($1.3 billion; €1.2 billion) after nearly two years in market, Side Letter has learned. Epiris Fund III had a target of £850 million and is 27 percent larger than its 2018-vintage predecessor.

“It was a fundraising of two halves, with a strong initial start followed by the second half of 2022, which was admittedly quite challenging – particularly with the political turmoil and the change in [UK] prime minister then,” Alex Fortescue, managing partner at Epiris, told Side Letter. He added that at that time in 2022, some international investors were in a ‘wait-and-see’ mode. “It wasn’t that the UK was uninvestable, but it was a ‘we’ll see what happens’. We picked up good momentum again in 2023 and had a great conclusion to the year.”

Fund III closed a little over its £1 billion hard-cap, with investors including the District of Columbia Retirement Board and the University of Minnesota Foundation, Private Equity International data shows. The fund’s investor base comprised about 70 names, including public and private pensions, endowments, foundations and private investors across North America, the UK, Europe, Japan and Australia. More than 20 percent of the fund has already been deployed across four investments. The vehicle invests £40-150 million per UK-headquartered business.

Asked whether now is a good time to deploy capital – given pending general elections, which could have ramifications for transactions – Fortescue said the elections are less of a concern for the firm as it invests in slightly “quirkier” deals that are focused on “the value element, including corporate carve-outs, debt-related deals and broken processes”.

He also noted that the firm expects “a modest pause in dealmaking in the UK generally in the run up to elections… That said, our pipeline is strong and we like these current conditions which are conducive to our strategy. We are aiming to deploy several hundred million this year, but it has to be in the right deals and the bar is high.”

The question of how to invest responsibly is on many fund managers’ minds. Over recent years, GPs have become better at meeting their LPs’ ESG demands: according to PEI’s LP Perspectives Study 2024, the proportion of investors rating their GPs’ execution of planned ESG strategies as ‘excellent’ has climbed to 9 percent from 4 percent a year prior. Meanwhile, the share of investors that view the frequency and quality of GPs’ ESG reporting as ‘excellent’ has doubled to 10 percent. However, LPs are showing less confidence in ESG requirements: only 59 percent believe a strong ESG policy will lead to better long-term returns in their private markets portfolios, marking a decline from 69 percent in the previous year’s survey.

In our Responsible Investment special report, we examine how private equity is moving forward on issues such as this – for example, how increasingly specialised and sophisticated approaches to ESG risks are playing out, and how artificial intelligence could be applied in a responsible investing context. What’s more, we look at how private equity firms are increasingly placing a greater emphasis on employee ownership, engagement and wellbeing.

Check out our Responsible Investment special report here.

Ares’ wealth business

Fundraising in the wealth management sector continues to be an area of focus for Ares Management. It raised as much as $1.3 billion in equity investments across strategies in the fourth quarter of 2023, chief executive Michael Arougheti said on the firm’s Q4 and full-year 2023 results last week. For the full year, the firm gathered $3.6 billion in equity investments and nearly $5 billion, including debt commitments, from the wealth channel, he added. That momentum has led to a strong start to 2024, with more than $600 million raised across products – its biggest month for wealth inflows.

Offerings include Ares Private Markets Fund, a private equity fund anchored in secondaries investments, and credit-focused Ares Strategic Income Fund. Arougheti noted that the firm is now seeing “a significant ramp” in APMF, which launched on its first wirehouse in September and raised roughly $240 million in the fourth quarter. AUM for APMF exceeds $800 million to date, Arougheti said.

On the capital-raising side of things, Ares has big ambitions to reach $500 billion in AUM by 2025. It expects to have approximately 35 different funds in the market across 17 strategies in 2024, CFO Jarrod Philips noted on the earnings call. Fundraises will also be larger, supported by its wealth management funds, insurance, SMAs and open and closed-end vehicles. You can read more about how Ares’ dedicated wealth unit expects a broader line-up of products and tech tie-ups in the coming years here.

