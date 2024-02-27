Side Letter: CVC’s continuation fund

CVC’s CV

CVC Capital Partners has become the latest – and one of the most high-profile – private equity firms to embrace continuation funds. The private markets giant, which raised PE’s largest-ever fund last year, is running a single-asset continuation fund process to keep hold of a star-performing asset, Italian online university group Multiversity, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). CVC acquired a 50 percent stake in Multiversity in 2019 via its €16 billion CVC Fund VII, and acquired the remainder in 2021. Multiversity is understood to be one of the best-performing assets in CVC’s portfolios; CVC believes there is further room for growth under the firm’s ownership.

Occurrences of blue-chip sponsors tapping secondaries market capital for continuation fund processes have been on an upward trajectory for the past six or so years. By Side Letter‘s calculations, based on multiple conversations with market sources, 2018 was when brand-name sponsors really began to use this technology en masse (Nordic Capital‘s landmark €2.2 billion multi-asset continuation fund comes to mind).

Sole-asset deals accounted for 44 percent of all continuation vehicles last year, per data from Evercore, and the expectation is that sponsors will continue to use these vehicles to hold on to winners. Some advisory sources have even told us this could create a reverse selection bias down the line in which high-quality portfolio companies aren’t available in the sponsor-to-sponsor market and are only accessible in the continuation fund market.

There may be a handful of blue-chip sponsors yet to run a continuation fund process on their assets. For those select few, CVC’s latest deal suggests it’s better to never say never.

When 10 equals nine

EQT has held the final close on its 10th flagship fund. The firm this morning said it had collected €22 billion for EQT X, exceeding its €20 billion target. According to Private Equity International data, the close makes it the ninth-largest PE fund raised since 2008, sitting just behind Thoma Bravo Fund XV, which collected $24.3 billion in December 2022, and above Lexington Capital Partners X, which closed on $22.7 billion in December last year. It’s worth noting that six of the 10 largest funds held closes in 2022 or later, underscoring LPs’ flight to brand-name firms in the current challenging climate.

While the final close is undoubtedly a good result in this environment (some of EQT’s peers have admitted they may struggle to meet their targets), the process nonetheless took some time: according to PEI data, EQT X launched in December 2021 and held seven interim closes prior to the final close. LPs included California Public Employees’ Retirement System, which committed a $500 million, Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (also $500 million), and CPP Investments (€400 million). Per Franzén, head of private capital Europe and North America at EQT, told Side Letter that approximately 10 percent of capital raised for Fund X came from the private wealth channel – an increase on the fund’s predecessor, which closed on €15.6 billion in 2021.

Speaking about the deployment of the fund, Franzén said the market should expect to see a similar investment pace to what EQT has achieved over the last few years. “We want to continue to be disciplined when it comes to our pacing,” he said. “Our experience is that it’s never a smart thing to invest too fast, but it’s also not necessarily a smart move to invest too little… You want to find that balance.”

They did the math

Love for LatAm

Fundraising isn’t doom and gloom the world over. Latin America focused-private markets funds collected $10.1 billion last year, the second-highest year on record and up $600 million on 2022’s total, according to a report from the Association for Private Capital Investment in Latin America.

Fundraising was led by fund managers on their fourth fund or greater, accounting for 72 percent of aggregate volume, the report noted. Notable fund closes include Mubadala Capital’s Brazil Special Opportunities Fund II which closed on $710 million, and Mexico Infrastructure Partners’ FIECK 23, which gathered $2.4 billion.

As in most other markets, investments in the region dropped last year, going from $28.5 billion across 1,424 deals in PE, VC, infrastructure and private credit in 2022 to $15.5 billion across 1,056 deals in 2023.

LatAm’s private markets landscape appears to be heating up. In October, Brazilian investment firm Patria Investments became the new owner of Abrdn’s European PE business as the firm sought to build out its mid-market alternatives offerings for domestic LPs, PEI reported at the time. The following month saw Grupo Romero Asset Management, the investment arm of the eponymous Peruvian conglomerate, bring on Carlyle’s Latin America-focused team to launch a new buyout fund that will invest in Hispanic businesses across the Americas.

Essentials

An innovative SISStem

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System’s Sustainable Investment and Stewardship Strategies programme – a private investment portfolio that forms part of the system’s ‘innovative strategies’ arm – is placing many energy transition investments outside the infra bucket, according to our colleagues at Infrastructure Investor (registration required).

SISS director Kirsty Jenkinson told Infrastructure Investor that the system plans to grow SISS to 1 percent of its $327 billion AUM – or roughly $3.3 billion – over the next two or three years. So far, CalSTRS has committed around $2 billion to investment partners via the strategy, including to Just Climate, Blackstone’s Green Private Credit Fund III and Ares Management’s Ares Climate Infrastructure Partners Fund II.

“We’ve traditionally used [the innovative strategies portfolio] to house and incubate new ideas; areas that we want to scale and potentially graduate to other asset classes,” Jenkinson explained. “The goal of the SISS private portfolio is that it’s a dedicated platform to allow CalSTRS to invest in what we see as an increasingly interesting mix of opportunities related to climate solutions, with a big focus on the energy transition.”

According to Jenkinson, some of the most interesting opportunities CalSTRS is seeing lie between traditional infrastructure and growth equity or venture capital. Daniel Lau, a portfolio manager at SISS, noted: “There are opportunities – whether they’re solar, wind, batteries, distributed generation – that some call [energy transition] ‘version 1.0,’ which are more traditional infrastructure [when compared] to the more nascent sectors of carbon capture, storage, biofuels and green hydrogen. Our objective is really to obtain strong relative value and strong risk-adjusted returns. That can present itself across any sector.”

Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza and Helen de Beer.