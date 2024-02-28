Side Letter: Deal-by-deal waterfalls

University of Oxford professor and private equity gadfly Ludovic Phalippou explains why deal-by-deal carry isn't necessarily cheaper for investors than the alternatives. Plus: Ares Management loses a PE co-head. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Weighing waterfalls

Is 10 percent carry on a deal-by-deal basis cheaper than 20 or 30 percent carry on a whole-fund basis? Not necessarily. That’s what University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School professor of financial economics Ludovic Phalippou would like you to understand. Speaking with Private Equity International senior editor Adam Le, Phalippou gives the example of a situation where a manager invests in 10 houses:

Imagine we do a deal-by-deal whereby I buy… 10 houses – four do well and six do badly. On the four that do well, you will pay me a fraction of the profit I have generated, and you will not get a refund for the six that didn’t do well. Assuming your losses are the same as the gain on each of the 10 houses, with six of them you lose $10,000, and on four of them you make $10,000. Then I take 20 percent for each winning call: $40,000. Twenty percent of $40,000, ie $8,000 of carry due.

In an American or European waterfall, you would not have earned carry because the fund/portfolio lost money. In this example, you can see how expensive it is. The clients (LPs), overall, lost $20,000, but the GP is charging $8,000.

Phalippou’s point isn’t new – he’s quick to point out that he outlined the math of this in his book, Private Equity Laid Bare. Still, there was record $31 billion deployed via deal-by-deal transactions last year, according to Triago data. And some firms are pivoting to deal-by-deal, with Switzerland’s Capvis the latest example, per a report by Real Deals this week (subscription required). Figuring out which method really comes with a higher performance fee cost is clearly now a worthwhile exercise. Read our Q&A with Phalippou here.

China’s up-and-down-sizing

China’s mammoth private funds industry has fluctuated in size amid a challenging fundraising and macroeconomic environment. The market boasted 20.33 trillion yuan ($2.84 trillion; €2.63 trillion) of assets under management across 153,756 private funds as of January, down 2.35 percent from August 2023 and up 0.5 percent from January 2023, according to an update from the Asset Management Association of China.

While the overall AUM is still larger than the 17.1 trillion posted three years ago, the 0.5 percent annual growth reported for 2023-24 is significantly lower than the 19 percent annual growth recorded in 2021-22.

Some investors have taken a pause on Chinese private equity in recent years, given geopolitical tensions with the US and regulatory uncertainty around certain sectors, as well as IPOs and data transfers. While the government is attempting to encourage more private investment, many LPs with Asia-Pacific exposure are actively seeking diversification. Some are leaning toward developed markets such as Japan and Australia, while others are considering alternative growth markets such as Indonesia and India, as PEI examined in its latest Spotlight podcast.

A number of Chinese fund managers have attempted to rebrand as pan-Asian to capture these shifting appetites, with some establishing offices in Singapore as a result.

CIC’s CIO

While we’re on the subject, China Investment Corporation, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has named a new CIO. Liu Haoling succeeds former CIO Ju Weimin, who had served in the role since 2019, per a statement. Liu was former chief risk officer at CIC, having joined the institution’s legal and compliance department in 2008, according to Chinese media outlet Caixin. Ju, who was formerly deputy general manager at CIC, also had a 30-year tenure at CITIC Group. He spoke at the Asian Financial Forum in 2022, when he commented on the lack of ESG uniformity in sustainable investing, PEI reported at the time.

According to PEI data, CIC manages $1.24 trillion of assets. The corporation, established to manage part of China’s foreign exchange reserves by engaging in domestic and overseas investments, discloses little about its portfolio. According to CIC’s 2022 annual report – the latest available – the institution had a 53.21 percent allocation to alternatives, including hedge funds, PE, real estate, infrastructure and private credit. More than 60 percent of its portfolio management is outsourced, and it has generated a 5.94 percent net return since inception in 2008.

Within PE, the institution favours “top-tier GPs and portfolio optimisations”, the report says. The report notes CIC has executed investments in sectors such as tech, healthcare and business services and expanded its co-investment partnerships. Taking advantage of the high-interest environment, CIC also increased its allocations to direct lending and real asset-backed financing.

Essentials

Graves waves farewell

Scott Graves, a partner and co-head of Ares Management‘s private equity business, has resigned from the firm and will be leaving on 1 March, our colleagues at PE Hub report (registration required). Graves, who is based in Los Angeles, joined Ares in 2017, per the firm’s website. He previously spent more than 15 years in various capacities as a senior executive and investment professional for Oaktree Capital Management.

Graves wore multiple hats at Ares, serving also as portfolio manager and head of special opportunities. On Monday, Ares disclosed that its special opportunities strategy will be added to the firm’s credit group and be named opportunistic credit. Aaron Rosen and Craig Snyder have been named co-heads of opportunistic credit.

Dig deeper

Institution: Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii

Headquarters: Honolulu, US

AUM: $22.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 14.3%

Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii disclosed its 2024 private equity pacing plan during an investment meeting on 20 February. The US pension has proposed a commitment pacing of $800 million-$1 billion to private equity, with a new target allocation of 19 percent effective 1 January 2024.

The pension’s diversification strategy is to primarily focus on buyouts and opportunistically invest in high-conviction venture capital and growth equity managers. The investor also said it is not targeting any debt-related strategies.

For more information on Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.

