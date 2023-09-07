Side Letter: Democratisation’s inconvenient truth

Democratisation’s inconvenient truth

Catching up with a veteran LP this week, Side Letter was intrigued to learn that not all corners of private markets are as excited about the impending democratisation of the asset class as it may seem. As GPs increasingly tap money from private wealth and high-net-worth individual investors, institutional LP capital could begin to lose its sheen, making it harder to negotiate access to co-investment dealflow and other perks, the veteran investor said.

“Right now, the large pension funds are turning up with $400 million, $500 million, even $1 billion into funds, but once the wealth management channels truly come on stream, you’re talking about many multiples of that,” he said. Non-institutional capital will probably displace the established pension fund model over time as a key source of capital for private equity, the veteran added. “If you’re a very large, diversified asset manager such as Blackstone or KKR, at some moment in time, that $1 billion with no strings attached from wealth management [channels] might be more attractive than that $1 billion from a pension fund that wants matching co-invest [rights]. I think the pension world is aware of this but has not yet done enough yet to address [it].”

KKR, citing PwC data, puts the private wealth opportunity at around $175 trillion. Compare that with total private markets AUM of roughly $12 trillion, according to McKinsey, and it’s easy to see why some aren’t exactly jumping with joy at the thought of a more democratised industry.

Dabbling with AI? Be careful…

The US Securities and Exchange Commission in July proposed rules on the use predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence by registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. At issue: the conflicts of interest that may arise with the use of such technologies, which could harm investors, and the scalability of AI that could accelerate such conflicts.

One month on and the regulator already appears to be making a wide-ranging probe on private fund advisers, our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch report (registration required). In at least two cases, regulators have asked private funds 15 sets of questions about how they are using AI, including a description of their ‘models and techniques’, a ‘list of algorithmic trading signals and associated models’, the source and providers of their data, and internal reports of ‘any incidents where AI use raised any regulatory, ethical, or legal issues’, according to a document request letter obtained by RCW.

Other sets of questions include a list of firm personnel who “develop, implement, operate, manage or supervise AI software systems” as well as “all audio and video marketing in which the adviser’s use of AI is mentioned”. Steps compliance officers can take now include ensuring open dialogue between a firm’s tech and compliance teams on the use cases of AI so policies can be responsive. Kelly Koscuiszka, a partner and co-chair of the investment management regulatory and compliance group of Schulte Roth & Zabel, shares more suggestions in this video hosted by RCW.

While we’re on the subject…

PE firms have been slow to implement artificial intelligence, and the majority of PE outfits have no intention of implementing AI at their firms, according to Private Equity International’s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023.

The survey, which compiled responses from 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure executives globally over the summer, found that 60 percent of managers have no plans to implement AI tools for tasks such as due diligence and data analysis. This despite the fact that 46 percent of managers agree that AI will be the most significant technology shaping businesses and industries over the next decade. Another 17 percent of managers strongly agree with this.

Almost one-third of managers said that AI will have the greatest impact on due diligence and data analysis in the next five years. Another 20 percent think portfolio management and performance tracking will be most impacted, while 18 percent said investor relations and reporting will see the greatest impact. Fifteen percent of respondents said either regulatory compliance and risk management or deal sourcing and screening will be greatly impacted by AI.

Despite the confidence many in the industry have in AI’s impact on private equity, PE CCOs have expressed caution about using AI technology since there are still questions regarding regulatory requirements and cybersecurity risks, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). Echoing this guarded sentiment, 64 percent of firms said they have no plans to use AI for regulatory compliance and risk management. The hesitancy to implement the technology extends to other operations, as 66 percent of firms said they have no plans to invest in or implement AI tools for investor relations and reporting.

Essentials