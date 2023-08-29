Side Letter: Demystifying Biden’s China ban

We don’t know how the final rules will look: It’s important to stress that the order instructed the Treasury to issue regulations, meaning there is no immediate effect. The Treasury’s advance notice of a rulemaking suggests the ultimate rules will be narrowly focused on technologies that may have national security implications. A comment period is open until 28 September to help inform the drafting of a proposed rule, which likely will be subject to further comment. Determining the true impact of this order before the rulemaking is complete is nigh on impossible.

Demystifying Biden’s China ban The Biden administration this month unveiled an executive order banning or restricting US PE and VC investment into certain Chinese sectors. The move, as we noted at the time , injects yet more regulatory uncertainty into Asia’s biggest PE market and represents another blow to US appetites for Chinese PE, though exactly how it might impact operations for GPs and LPs is a little more nuanced. Fortunately, Side Letter had the privilege of tuning in to a 24 August webinar hosted by Debevoise & Plimpton intended to provide greater clarity around the order and its potential implications. Here’s what you need to know from the event:

Where it would apply: The rule – as it is currently proposed – would not directly apply to foreign subsidiaries of US businesses. In essence, a GP subsidiary of a US firm may not be subject to these prohibitions itself, but the US firm could have obligations resulting from the actions of its subsidiary to ensure US persons/entities don’t circumvent the eventual rules through foreign subsidiaries. US nationals working for overseas GPs would also be expected to recuse themselves from any decision regarding a potentially problematic investment.

Some LPs may be less impacted: As proposed, certain passive investments such as mutual funds, ETFs and – crucially – LP commitments to PE funds, VC funds, funds of funds or other pooled investment vehicles, would be exempt from the rule. That’s provided that the commitment was solely a capital contribution, rather than having a decision-making role such as an LPAC seat or fund management, and is below an as-yet unspecified de minimis threshold.

It may not be retroactive: The Treasury has said that it is not proposing to make the regulations retroactive, so the order is unlikely to affect pre-existing investments or capital commitments made before 9 August. The order’s secondary impact on the market for such investments could, of course, complicate future exits from existing investments.

Size matters in European sub lines

Insufficient liquidity in Europe’s subscription-line market benefited large GPs at the expense of mid-size ones in the second quarter, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). Data from law firm Cadwalader found that pricing for big sponsors declined from Q1 levels while rising for mid-size ones. Lenders preferred engaging with bigger managers in Q2 because of their perceived credit risk due to more diversified borrowing bases, Michael Hubbard, head of European GP solutions at Cadwalader, told Private Funds CFO, noting that longer fundraising periods are also contributing to higher pricing for mid-size sponsors because they have less diversified LP bases when they seek sub lines at their first close.

These pricing discrepancies are also a clear sign that there is not enough credit from banks to go around for both groups of managers, or even all of the largest managers. “The amount of capital across the banking market for subscription lines is not infinite,” noted Samantha Hutchinson, a partner at Cadwalader. And growth in big GPs’ fund sizes means they need more sub-line capital, posing allocation challenges for banks.

Cadwalader’s advice to avoid this looming supply-side crunch? Attract capital from institutional investors. The law firm is spending more time exploring models to accommodate non-bank capital providers. “For that to have gone from taking up very little of our time three years ago to taking up a considerable chunk of our time really just underlines how big an issue this is for the subscription market,” Hutchinson said.

