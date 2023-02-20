Side Letter: ELTIF 2.0; asset owners’ ‘polycrisis’; Gen Z’s impact potential

ELTIF 2.0

In case you missed it, the European Parliament last week voted to approve highly anticipated amendments for long-term investment funds (ELTIFs). The amendments, known as ELTIF 2.0, aim to “increase the uptake of ELTIFs across the EU” and make it easier for companies to access long-term financing. Private Equity International unpacked these changes in our February issue (read it here); essentially they’ll provide ELTIFs with greater flexibility and scope in eligible investment strategies, while making them easier to set up and market to retail clients.

Industry participants have welcomed the move. Invest Europe’s public affairs director Martin Bresson said in a statement: “By listening to our industry’s requests, European policymakers have transformed an ill-fitted label into a passport of choice for Europeans looking to invest their capital into sustainable and innovative projects.”

West Lockhart, head of wealth and family offices for BlackRock Alternatives in EMEA, said it “marks a material step forward in the distribution and adoption of the ELTIF in Europe… and offers a broader range of investors access to the benefits of private markets within a robust investor protection framework”.

The revised regulation is expected to be published in the Official Journal of the EU in March and take effect in the first quarter of 2024.

