Side Letter: Ex-Abraaj team’s return; PE’s operating onus; Qiming’s China haul

Water under Abraaj?

What do you get when mixing an extremely challenging fundraising environment, an emerging markets focus and a (sort of) newly independent manager with an association to one of private equity’s most high-profile collapses? Answer: One heck of a challenging fundraise.

Still, this doesn’t seem to have deterred RMBV, the North Africa-focused investor led by a team of former Abraaj Group executives, from having another go at raising its first flagship fund since becoming independent in 2019. Private Equity International this morning broke the news that RMBV was seeking up to $400 million for North Africa Fund III and hoping for a first close by year-end. More details here.

This isn’t RMBV’s first attempt, with PEI reporting in 2020 that the firm was gearing up to launch Fund III. A source tells us that investors at the time told RMBV to focus on returning capital from Fund I and II before attempting to raise another. It has since done so, in part through a $150 million continuation fund transaction involving an Egyptian healthcare asset that saw all existing investors exit to the tune of 3x, and a new bunch of LPs coming in, the source said.

With traditional exit routes such as IPOs and sales to strategic or other PE buyers harder to access, the secondaries market offers a fourth way for managers to provide distributions to LPs. Whether such processes can ultimately help all managers with their fundraisings is, of course, the $64,000 question.

Operating onus

Side Letter was in attendance at day one of PEI Group’s Operating Partners Forum in London on Wednesday to hear from some of private equity’s top operators. Here’s what we learned:

Operators with an investing mindset . There’s been an evolution in the integration of operating teams in the investment process and it’s happening much sooner, noted Christopher Harwood, operating partner at Apollo Portfolio Performance Solutions. This means a real focus on MOIC, rather than IRR; capital allocation; and building relationships with deal and management teams.

. There’s been an evolution in the integration of operating teams in the investment process and it’s happening much sooner, noted Christopher Harwood, operating partner at Apollo Portfolio Performance Solutions. This means a real focus on MOIC, rather than IRR; capital allocation; and building relationships with deal and management teams. Focus on strategic initiatives. Whether it’s accelerating M&A, focusing on talent, pricing and margins, or doubling down on the biggest customer relationships, operators need to spend more time and effort on portfolio companies in a recessionary environment.

Whether it’s accelerating M&A, focusing on talent, pricing and margins, or doubling down on the biggest customer relationships, operators need to spend more time and effort on portfolio companies in a recessionary environment. Operating partners as peers. Nearly two-thirds of GPs said CEOs in their portcos see operating partners as peers, per management consultancy Blue Ridge Partners. Only 10 percent said they viewed operating partners as subordinate to the CEO, while 25 percent of CEOs see operators as senior. “At the end of the day we are investment firms. The investors lead; our role when we buy a business is to prepare the equity story,” said a senior MD at a pan-European buyout shop.

Nearly two-thirds of GPs said CEOs in their portcos see operating partners as peers, per management consultancy Blue Ridge Partners. Only 10 percent said they viewed operating partners as subordinate to the CEO, while 25 percent of CEOs see operators as senior. “At the end of the day we are investment firms. The investors lead; our role when we buy a business is to prepare the equity story,” said a senior MD at a pan-European buyout shop. Access to specialism is key. Whether you are generalist firm or not, access to specialists in digital, data and analytics and ESG is important to oversee transformation.

Whether you are generalist firm or not, access to specialists in digital, data and analytics and ESG is important to oversee transformation. Spend time and strengthen relationships. Backing strong management teams through good times and bad times – not the fly-in, fly-out model – and especially when it’s not going well, is when you can build long-term relationships, said Ralph Friedwagner, an operating partner in Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec’s PE team.

If the Qiming’s right

It doesn’t appear to be all doom and gloom in China’s fundraising market. Qiming Venture Partners has held a final close on 6.5 billion yuan ($942 million; €856 million) for Qiming Venture Partners RMB Fund VII, per a Chinese-language statement this morning. The fund will target the technology, media and telecommunications, healthcare and consumer goods sectors in China. Its predecessor, Qiming Venture Partners RMB Fund VI, held its final close on 2.85 billion yuan two years ago.

Qiming’s successful fundraise speaks to China’s increasingly domestic PE market, with many firms opting to launch RMB-denominated funds in recognition of the tougher fundraising environment for USD-denominated strategies. Market sources tell us the RMB market is growing increasingly competitive as participants clamour to back companies in sectors less likely to be affected by regulatory upheaval.