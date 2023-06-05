Side Letter: First-time fundraisers; UBS family office report; William Blair’s build-out

First-time fundraisers

Though it’s never easy to launch a first-time fund, the task is an especially challenging one in 2023. With many LPs having to make tough decisions about their private equity portfolios, emerging managers may have to go that extra mile to build new investor relationships. In the interest of maximum visibility, our colleagues at Buyouts last week published a list of some of the more interesting emerging managers in market this year (registration required).

The list – which, it should be noted, is subjective – is well worth bookmarking for any investor that has, or will have, the capacity and appetite to form new GP relationships. Here are a couple of newcomers that caught Side Letter’s eye:

Coalesce Capital: one of the newer firms on this list, business services-focused Coalesce was launched this year by former Warburg Pincus dealmaker Stephanie Geveda and is seeking $750 million for its debut vehicle.

Dynasty Equity: the sports-focused firm was launched by Providence Equity Partners founder Jonathan Nelson and PJT Partners' Don Cornwell. It is reportedly seeking $1 billion for a debut fund.

Kanbrick Holdings: founded by Berkshire Hathaway alums Tracy Britt Cool and Brian Humphrey, the firm is reportedly seeking $500 million for long-term investments in consumer, business services and manufacturing companies.

Newlight Partners: the Soros Fund Management spin-out is seeking $1 billion for investments in broadband connectivity, financial services, healthcare and tech.

The Blair switch project

William Blair has tapped Campbell Lutyens and Credit Suisse for two fund placement hires as it continues to build out its private capital advisory capabilities, according to a statement seen by Side Letter. Charlotte-based Matthew Flynn joins as managing director from Campbell Lutyens, where he served in the same role for over four years. Hudson Collins meanwhile, joins as a director in New York after three years with Credit Suisse. He has previously held roles at Eaton Partners, MVision Private Equity Advisers and McColl Partners.

William Blair launched its private capital advisory practice – which advises on fund placement, direct equity capital-raising and secondaries transactions globally – with the hire of Mike Custar in May last year from M2O Private Fund Advisors. In April, the Chicago-headquartered bank hired Jeff Hypes and Andrew Viehe from Credit Suisse and Nick Ohler from Houlihan Lokey, further bolstering its primary fund placement capabilities, Private Equity International reported at the time.

They did the math