Side Letter: Florida SBA’s GP shake up

Florida SBA has warned that GPs without significant value creation chops may get the chop when it comes to re-ups. Plus: zombie funds are making a resurgence; and LPs want GPs to invest in their own tech. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

To view this content, you need to sign in.

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.