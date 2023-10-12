Side Letter: Fund finance dispatches

Just happened
Dispatches from Hong Kong
Side Letter had the pleasure of attending the Fund Finance Association’s APAC Symposium in Hong Kong this morning. Here are some takeaways from the event, which was operating under Chatham House Rule:
- A growing number of global LPs are exploring leverage against their portfolios as a means of freeing up liquidity for redeployment. Most are expected to opt instead for secondaries sales where possible, given that the cost of financing will in most cases outweigh the discount to NAV on their LP stakes.
- One global lender said they “won’t touch” APAC fund finance at the moment due to uncertainty over China assets and whether they would have legal recourse should the borrower default.
- APAC fund finance markets have less demand for sub lines and a lot of supply, thanks to an influx of new lenders. Malaysian bankers, in particular, were said to be keen to enter the market.
- Ratings agencies are being asked to look at sub lines more frequently as lenders seek to fill their syndicates with greater ease. Decent ratings enable banks to be more flexible on pricing or take a larger ticket size.
- APAC sub lines are cheaper by 50-100 basis points, one lender said, noting that some US and European firms were looking to the region as a source of cheaper financing. APAC’s pricing may prove a double-edged sword, however, as lenders become more reluctant to lend there in favour of markets where they can earn a better return.
- One lender said they were receiving more requests to provide working capital for open-ended vehicles – something that is hardly surprising given the recent proliferation of these products.
- NAV financing is still extremely nascent in APAC, multiple lenders noted. London is by far the world’s pre-eminent NAV financing hub, with the US yet to catch up and APAC “a decade” behind, one lender added.
On that note…
Investec is officially re-entering the US fund finance market with the hire of Olivia Deroy for origination and relationship management in its fund solutions team, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). Deroy previously worked at Investec for four years in the fund solutions team, based in London, before joining First Republic. The latter was rescued by JPMorgan amid the US regional banking crisis earlier this year, with many of its fund finance team later showing up at Citizens Bank.
Investec’s fund finance team focuses primarily on PE, as well as infrastructure and real estate. The US team’s product focus includes capital call facilities and GP financing to mid-market, closed-end private capital funds. It will also bring its distribution franchise to the US. Investec closed its US fund finance operations in 2020 or early 2021, when Tom Glover departed the bank, later surfacing to launch a platform at BC Credit Partners.
Investec’s return to the US is the most recent in a spate of banks opening their doors to subscription credit line borrowers after the turmoil that brought Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank to collapse or be in need of rescue.
Essentials
Powering, down
Research published by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis has found that PE investment has drastically altered the state of the US power network over the past decade. Data from PJM – the largest wholesale power organisation in the country, which delivers electricity to all or parts of 13 US states – shows that 35,515 megawatts of combined cycle gas-fired capacity have been built in the system since 2011. PE and other sources of private capital developed more than 80 percent of that total. The IEEFA report also notes that private capital is behind roughly 60 percent of fossil fuel generated capacity in the PJM network.
In spite of this widespread ownership, the picture isn’t entirely rosy. The IEEFA report zooms in on three PE funds with significant asset ownership in the PJM market – ArcLight Energy Partners V and VI, and Blackstone Capital Partners VII – and finds that they performed worse than 75 percent of comparable funds. Analysts put this down to the changing regional power environment in the US raising investment risks and, consequently, lowering returns.
“The next few years could see additional performance problems at many of these PJM-focused funds,” said Dennis Wamsted, IEEFA energy analyst and author of the report. “While pension funds and other investors cannot pull out of these existing commitments, these new risks should be taken into account when considering future investments.”
Capturing the King
Hong Kong-headquartered Raffles Family Office has appointed Kevin King as managing director and head of Greater China, per a statement. King joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was the market head for China in international private banking for eight months, according to his LinkedIn. He has spent about 16 years in the private banking sector and was formerly head of wealth management for China at BNP Paribas.
Raffles manages portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and wealthy families, mainly across Asia-Pacific, including within PE. “We’re a bit more active this year compared to last year in terms of investment,” Jo Huang, head of PE at Raffles, told Private Equity International earlier this year. “We seek quality deals with good valuation; we will not slow down this year, but we will not be ultra-aggressive.” Outside of PE, Raffles partnered with real estate firm Tishman Speyer in May to co-launch the Tishman Speyer/Raffles Family Office APAC Opportunity Fund I.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Helen de Beer and Katrina Lau.