Side Letter: Fund finance dispatches

Dispatches from Hong Kong

Side Letter had the pleasure of attending the Fund Finance Association’s APAC Symposium in Hong Kong this morning. Here are some takeaways from the event, which was operating under Chatham House Rule:

A growing number of global LPs are exploring leverage against their portfolios as a means of freeing up liquidity for redeployment. Most are expected to opt instead for secondaries sales where possible, given that the cost of financing will in most cases outweigh the discount to NAV on their LP stakes.

One global lender said they “won’t touch” APAC fund finance at the moment due to uncertainty over China assets and whether they would have legal recourse should the borrower default.

APAC fund finance markets have less demand for sub lines and a lot of supply, thanks to an influx of new lenders. Malaysian bankers, in particular, were said to be keen to enter the market.

Ratings agencies are being asked to look at sub lines more frequently as lenders seek to fill their syndicates with greater ease. Decent ratings enable banks to be more flexible on pricing or take a larger ticket size.

APAC sub lines are cheaper by 50-100 basis points, one lender said, noting that some US and European firms were looking to the region as a source of cheaper financing. APAC’s pricing may prove a double-edged sword, however, as lenders become more reluctant to lend there in favour of markets where they can earn a better return.

One lender said they were receiving more requests to provide working capital for open-ended vehicles – something that is hardly surprising given the recent proliferation of these products.

NAV financing is still extremely nascent in APAC, multiple lenders noted. London is by far the world’s pre-eminent NAV financing hub, with the US yet to catch up and APAC “a decade” behind, one lender added.

On that note…

Investec is officially re-entering the US fund finance market with the hire of Olivia Deroy for origination and relationship management in its fund solutions team, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). Deroy previously worked at Investec for four years in the fund solutions team, based in London, before joining First Republic. The latter was rescued by JPMorgan amid the US regional banking crisis earlier this year, with many of its fund finance team later showing up at Citizens Bank.

Investec’s fund finance team focuses primarily on PE, as well as infrastructure and real estate. The US team’s product focus includes capital call facilities and GP financing to mid-market, closed-end private capital funds. It will also bring its distribution franchise to the US. Investec closed its US fund finance operations in 2020 or early 2021, when Tom Glover departed the bank, later surfacing to launch a platform at BC Credit Partners.

Investec’s return to the US is the most recent in a spate of banks opening their doors to subscription credit line borrowers after the turmoil that brought Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank to collapse or be in need of rescue.

