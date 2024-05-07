Private Equity News & Analysis

Partners Group pushes further into non-institutional market with evergreen ELTIF launch

Up to 80% of capital raised for the vehicle will target direct investments, with the remainder targeting primaries and secondaries investments, PEI understands.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now