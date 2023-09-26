Side Letter: Fundraising Swiss Army knives

End of an era?

Yesterday, Private Equity International broke the news that MVision Private Equity Advisers, one of the industry’s oldest and best-known placement firms, had entered insolvency proceedings. Robert Goodhew and Robert Armstrong have been appointed and are reviewing MVision’s financial position, administrator Kroll said in a statement today. The development, as we noted, is significant for a number of reasons, not least of which was that MVision’s chief executive Mounir ‘Moose’ Guen has long been viewed as one of the industry’s top private equity fundraisers.

MVision’s administration is also notable for what it says about the placement agent universe in 2023 and beyond. Many such firms have transformed themselves in recent years into full-service GP advisories, with secondaries among the most common additions to the toolkit. Asante, for example, entered the space in 2017; Eaton Partners has been building out its secondaries team including hiring two co-heads of its GP-led team over the summer. Some, like Triago, which has a long-standing secondaries business, have invested more heavily in their direct investing capabilities. Thrive Alternatives, launched in 2021 by an ex-Eaton team, offers a range of LP-GP liquidity and fundraising services.

These moves reflect the need for modern placement firms to cultivate multiple sources of revenue at a time, like this one, when traditional fundraising becomes much more of a challenge. MVision, for its part, also appears to be a victim of Asia-Pacific’s geopolitical and regulatory headwinds, which have seen appetites for the region – one that MVision was historically strong in – wane. Those factors played a role in the firm’s decision to pull out of Hong Kong earlier this year.

MVision isn’t the only placement firm set to close. On Monday, Swiss placement firm and secondaries adviser AXON Partners unveiled plans to close its doors as managing partner Dominik Meyer seeks “a new course in life” involving other entrepreneurial activities and advisory roles, per an email seen by Side Letter. The firm had raised 51 funds and advised on 65 LP portfolio sales or restructurings since its formation in 2003, the note said. Notable GP clients included Eurazeo, Pomona Capital and Providence Equity Partners, according to PEI data.

AXON’s departure from the industry appears to be for different reasons as MVision’s, yet they both come at a time when the placement landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. The key players in the decade ahead will likely be those with the intention, and the resources, to become fundraising Swiss Army knives that are able to cater to a GP’s or LP’s every need, no matter the environment.

Blair’s pair

While we’re on the subject, William Blair has tapped a former Credit Suisse duo to help co-lead its private capital advisory unit. Jerome Wallace and Brian Williams join in New York as managing directors and co-heads of PCA and will work alongside secondary advisory group head Mike Custar, per details shared with Side Letter. This marks Wallace and Williams’ second stint together, having previously spent 13 years at Credit Suisse private fund group as managing directors and co-heads of Americas distribution. They left late last year prior to the bank’s UBS acquisition, our colleagues at Buyouts reported (registration required).

Wallace and Williams had collectively raised over $200 billion across over 150 client mandates in their previous roles. The new duo are reunited with former colleague Hudson Collins, who joined from Credit Suisse as a director in New York this year. These moves form part of an exodus from Credit Suisse’s PFG that has also seen former co-head Michael Murphy join CapVest as investor relations and global head of capital solutions Jeremy Duksin join Robert W Baird & Co to head the firm’s secondaries advisory unit.

William Blair launched its private capital advisory practice – which advises on fund placement, direct equity capital-raising and secondaries transactions globally – with the hire of Custar in May last year from M2O Private Fund Advisors.

A growing Oak

London-headquartered Oakley Capital has held the final close on its latest lower-mid-market fund, Side Letter has learned. Oakley Capital Origin Fund II hit its €750 million hard-cap in just four months, receiving commitments from both institutional – including 18 new LPs across Europe, the US and Asia – and individual investors, per a statement. The fund is 64 percent larger than its predecessor, which closed on €458 million in 2021. Origin II will follow the same strategy as Origin I, investing in tech-enabled businesses with enterprise values of up to €200 million.

It has been a busy year for Oakley, which has held several closes in spite of a sluggish market: its fifth flagship closed on €2.85 billion in February, overshooting its €2.5 billion hard-cap and nearly doubling the size of its predecessor. In total, Oakley has raised more than €4.8 billion over the past 12 months.

This makes the firm something of an exception this year, with many firms struggling to raise capital. As PEI has noted previously, mid-market-focused firms often thrive in times of difficulty: the mid-market presents lower entry multiples, more room to grow operationally through add-on acquisitions and the option for inorganic growth through M&A, which may help to explain its apparent appeal this year.

