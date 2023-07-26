Side Letter: GIC’s APAC repositioning; SEC’s AI warning shot; PE’s fundraising optimism

GIC’s global repositioning

Singapore’s approximately $700 billion GIC has posted a 4.6 return for the year ended 31 March, up 0.4 percentage points from last year, according to its FY2022-23 annual report. As of end-March, the sovereign wealth fund had a 17 percent exposure to private markets, unchanged from the same time last year. GIC’s exposure to nominal bonds and cash fell by 3 percentage points year-on-year, while its exposure to real estate assets increased by the same percentage.

The US continues to take a lion’s share of the sovereign wealth fund’s overall portfolio, at 38 percent, followed by 23 percent across Asia ex. Japan and 11 percent in global investments. It does not invest in “countries that are subject to UN Security Council sanctions” the report said. “2022 was a difficult year for the global economy… Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further impacted global commodity prices and aggravated covid-19 related supply shortages,” it noted. “The deterioration in US and China relations has also raised the spectre of serious geoeconomic fragmentation.”

Speaking to Nikkei Asia, chief investment officer Jeffrey Jaensubhakij said the Sino-US decoupling has prompted businesses and investors to rethink their approach in China. “That represents considerable uncertainty about what are the types of areas that you can invest in and won’t be impacted by some of the restrictions that have been put on,” Jaensubhakij said, noting that GIC is gradually moving capital into countries that benefit from changes in global supply chain capital flow such as Mexico, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. That said, the institution will continue to pursue long-term opportunities in China, such as green technology and electric vehicles.

The latest news comes after an FT report (registration required) that China’s finance regulator had approached some of the world’s largest private equity participants about continued investment in the market. This follows growing concerns among some LPs over their exposure to Chinese PE.

For an institution as sizeable – GIC is the world’s second-largest PE investor, according to our Global Investor 100 ranking – to speak openly about its plans to reposition in Asia-Pacific feels significant for institutional allocations more broadly. It also chimes with Private Equity International‘s prediction this year that the region will remain a significant part of any sophisticated investor’s portfolio, and that how and where that capital is allocated is likely to shift as a result of geopolitical pressures.

Sounding the AI alarm

It’s no secret that the private equity community is scrambling to better understand how artificial intelligence can revolutionise working practices. So too, it seems, is the US Securities and Exchange Commission. “We do some AI at the SEC,” Gensler told a gathering at the National Press Club in Washington DC on 17 July. And more may be coming, our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch report (registration required). “The SEC also could benefit from staff making greater use of AI in their market surveillance, and disclosure reviews, exams, enforcement and the like.”

While Gensler called AI “the most transformative technology of our time”, equating it to historic advances, such as Isaac Newton contemplating gravity and inventing calculus, he also flagged potential risks. Given that his administration has finalised 19 new rules and proposed more than 30, it’s perhaps no surprise that Gensler envisions a rule tied to AI. He’s directed SEC staff “to make recommendations for rule proposals” related to the technology. The SEC said on 20 July it would hold a Commission meeting for yesterday (25 July), when it planned to take up an AI rule proposal directed at advisers.

The SEC’s latest regulatory agenda slates for possible action in October a new proposed rule: Prohibition of Conflicted Practices for Investment Advisers That Use Certain Covered Technologies. The proposal would relate to fund sponsor conflicts “in the use of predictive data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and similar technologies in connection with certain investor interactions”.

Make no mistake: AI has a range of exciting potential implications for the investing community that are worth exploring, and those who steal a march could be well rewarded. It’s worth considering that the SEC wants to ensure that any incorporation of this technology is done in the best interests of clients and retail customers.

