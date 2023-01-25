Side Letter: Goldman’s fundraising plans; Ares on minority deals; conference scuttlebut

Goldman Sachs Asset Management's top investment decision maker shares insight on the group's alts plans. Plus: Ares' European PE head says deals will get more flexible, and data shows gender equality is still moving glacially. Here’s today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Goldman’s alts divestments explained

PEI Group senior editor Adam Le had the pleasure of interviewing Julian Salisbury, CIO of Goldman Sachs Asset & Wealth Management, on stage at the London School of Economics Alternative Investments Conference yesterday. The interview was timely – just the previous day, various media outlets had reported that GSAM was shedding part of its $59 billion in alternatives exposure and replacing this with third-party capital – something Salisbury was quick to point out is part of a plan formulated and disclosed in 2020 around capital reduction.

“More and more of our clients [wanted] to invest with us and alongside us,” he said, adding that at the time, Goldman didn’t have as many products to match client need. The capital intensity of using balance sheet to make investments, during a time when regulation was becoming less predictable and more punitive meant it was becoming harder to make long-term investment decisions with balance sheet capital – something the bank’s shareholders “weren’t really giving us any value for”, he said.

“In order to be competitive in the alternative landscape, you have to have larger pools of capital, you need to be able to show… that you can write large individual cheques and commit to deals,” he said.

If GSAM’s recent fundraises are anything to go by – it has raised at least $26.6 billion for buyouts, junior debt and a climate strategy in the last four months – it isn’t losing any time making headway on its plan. The firm will have news to share about its upcoming growth fund in the coming weeks, Salisbury added.

Flexi-transactions

Expect more minority and flexible transactions this year. That’s according to panellists at the IPEM Conference in Cannes this week. “The key word for private equity this year will be flexible capital and being able to structure transactions without necessarily triggering a change of control,” Stéphane Etroy, head of European private equity at Ares Management, told attendees.

Many managers are holding out selling their assets at a discount, and a lot of companies that usually do well in “normal times” are finding there are not enough buyers. Managers holding onto these assets are also under pressure and are also looking for ways to keep up their distributions-to-paid-in capital, he added. “It’s incredible to see in the last six months a change in dealflow,”

Etroy said, adding that some managers have been open to other private equity players buying in via minority and structured equity transactions, something that puts “oil back in the system”.

Essentials