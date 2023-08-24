Side Letter: GP stakes survey; Blackstone’s exit expectations

Of course, the big news overnight was the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to vote through sweeping new – albeit softened – rules for the private fund industry. Even with the concessions, the new rules, totalling 660 pages, are the most dramatic changes to private fund regulation since the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. We’ll have more for you on the long-term implications of this move in this week’s Friday Letter. In the meantime, you can read our breakdown of yesterday’s decision here.

Stakes? Not particularly rare

Over the course of this week, Private Equity International has been publishing the findings of our latest Private Fund Leaders Survey, which compiled responses from 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure executives on topics such as fundraising, private wealth, continuation funds and, most recently, recruitment plans. Now, Side Letter has gotten its hands on another, as-yet unpublished section of the results, this time delving into the burgeoning universe of GP stakes strategies. Here’s what you need to know:

Some 6 percent of respondents have already sold a minority stake in their firm to a GP stakes fund, and a further 14 percent are exploring potential GP stakes sales. Nearly one-third (31 percent) are open to selling, though have no plans to in the near term, and half have no plans to sell a stake.

In almost half of cases, shareholder liquidity is the primary objective for selling a minority stake. Investing in new ventures or strategic growth initiatives is also identified as a key objective by over 40 percent of respondents.

When selecting a GP stakes buyer, the valuation ranks highest in the list of considerations. Culture fit and existing relationships/contacts are also rated as particularly important factors by 57 percent and 48 percent of respondents, respectively.

That 45 percent of respondents are looking to sell or open to selling feels significant given GP stakes sceptics have cited a finite pool of firms willing to part with their equity and an increasingly crowded landscape as reasons to think twice about such strategies. While those two factors have merit, 45 percent represents a significant portion of the alternatives community, and suggests there will be ample dealflow to go around in the near-term. Granted, how easy it will be to agree on a valuation in this environment is another question.

In the meantime, if you’re a GP keen to explore a potential stake sale but are unsure of where to start, check out PEI‘s handy guide to the players worth knowing in this space, and what differentiates their respective capital.

Blackstone’s exit expectations

Our colleagues at PE Hub recently caught up with Martin Brand, who serves as head of North America private equity and global co-head of technology investing for Blackstone, to discuss its perspectives on dealmaking in 2023. The full interview, which touches on valuations, tech and recession resilience, is well worth a read (registration required). Here’s a short excerpt:

What are the exit opportunities for PE-backed companies in 2023?

High-quality assets will find a buyer, whether through a secondary transaction or a corporate exit. They are also likely the first companies to reopen the IPO window. On the flip side, mediocre or poor assets that are less attractive to corporate buyers are more hit and miss, and underlying process failures ultimately make them more vulnerable to market volatility. The differentiation between low-quality and high-quality companies will likely amplify when the 2021 vintage hits the exit window in two years.

Essentials