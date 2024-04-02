Side Letter: How to split a firm

GGV Capital Asia has rebranded after the firm's decision to split its Asian and Western business units last year. Plus: placement veteran Kelly DePonte has launched his own consultancy; and insights from an ILPA gathering. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

To view this content, you need to sign in.

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.