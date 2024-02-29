Side Letter: ILPA’s NAV ‘guard rails’

ILPA is developing 'guard rails' to improve transparency around NAV financing. Plus: secondaries firm BEX has undergone a management buyout; and Singapore is getting serious on climate reporting. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

NAV a look at this

Private Equity International broke the news yesterday that Partners Group is the latest firm to launch a dedicated NAV financing vehicle (details here). The same week, market participants have gathered in sunny Miami Beach for the Fund Finance Association’s global symposium. The NAV loan market has been a hot point of interest among the fund finance community recently – as our colleagues at Private Funds CFO reported from the event, some investors’ discomfort with the debt led to pointed remarks (registration required).

Neal Prunier, senior director for industry affairs at the Institutional Limited Partners Association, aired reservations from the trade group’s members during a panel. While he said that LPs aren’t monolithic, the “vast majority” of them don’t support using NAV loans due to poor communication and because of how the debt is being used.

“Often they find out about the use of a NAV-based facility after the fact and only through in-depth reading of disclosures and financial statements – not by being told up front, and not by even being told after the fact,” he explained. “So, there has been some bad behaviour that has caused some of these frustrations, and that’s something that we want try to improve upon within the industry.”

Prunier’s address comes as ILPA nears the release of its guidance on NAV loans. He said it is expected to be published in May and will cover three areas: education, “guard rails” such as transparency, and handling LPA language. The upshot may well be that best practices mean NAV becomes less of a thorny issue in the long run.

BEX’s MBO

Secondaries firm BEX Capital has completed a succession process almost a year after its founder passed away due to illness, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor reported this morning (registration required). Four of the Nice, France-headquartered secondaries firm’s partners now own 100 percent of the firm’s management company after a management buyout in which they acquired late founder and chief investment officer Benjamin Revillon’s share, held by his estate.

“We want to pursue what has been started by Benjamin and to continue the legacy,” Youssef Kameche, a partner at the firm, told Secondaries Investor. The firm chose an MBO, as opposed to taking equity capital from a GP stakes buyer, for example, as the process allows BEX to remain independent – something integral to its strategy of acquiring stakes in funds of funds and secondaries funds, the managers of which may typically view other secondaries buyers as competitors.

Revillon passed away last May after struggling with illness over the prior few years. He founded the firm in 2010 to initially acquire small stakes in high-quality and well-known funds, and soon after discovered the barriers to entry were a little too low and that this part of the market was crowded, he told Secondaries Investor in a 2018 interview.

Essentials

Putting the SG in ESG

Climate reporting will become mandatory in Singapore from 2025 onwards, the country’s second minister for finance Chee Hong Tat said on Wednesday. Listed companies will have to file climate-related disclosures according to requirements aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board from FY 2025. Large private companies – those with annual revenue not less than $1 billion and total assets of at least $500 million – will follow suit from 2027 onwards.

While the first phase of the implementation will only require Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions disclosure, listed entities will also have to audit Scope 3 emissions from 2026 onwards; unlisted, from 2029. Large private firms with parent companies already reporting climate-related data according to European Sustainability Reporting Standards can be exempted from reporting and filing such disclosures in Singapore.

Despite shifting attitudes towards ESG, asset managers are increasingly having to prepare for a wealth of new climate reporting requirements globally, including the UK’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, California’s ESG disclosure law, and the SEC’s ESG disclosure rule for registered investment advisers and funds, which is expected to be finalised soon. Australia, for its part, also unveiled draft legislation on mandatory climate-related financial disclosures in January 2024. Mandatory reporting is expected to commence on 1 July.