Side Letter: ILPA’s reporting ‘evolution’

The industry's most influential LP body is updating its reporting guidelines in light of the SEC's private fund reforms. Plus: TPG has closed a brace of funds shy of their aggregate target; and a KKR survey finds a decline in family office allocations to PE. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Stayin’ aligned

GP-LP alignment – though in many ways stronger than ever (more on that here) – naturally has room for improvement. In an effort toward greater transparency and alignment of interest, the Institutional Limited Partners Association has launched a project aimed at further standardising the reporting process for GPs. By enhancing the current ILPA templates, the organisation hopes to assist GPs in complying with the SEC’s Private Fund Adviser Rules, which will take effect in March 2025 if allowed to stand.

ILPA already has a suite of tools that help GPs streamline the reporting process, including templates for reporting distributions and capital calls, as well as due diligence questionnaires. The new project is a “natural evolution” of those offerings, ILPA’s senior director of industry affairs Neal Prunier told Private Equity International. “We want to push this forward even if the [SEC] rules are vacated,” he said.

The project already has at least six GPs behind it, Prunier said. In the hours after it was unveiled on Tuesday, at least 40 other firms or organisations sent queries about becoming involved. ILPA will launch a public comment period in May and finalise the standards by July, according to a statement. In the months between now and May, Prunier said ILPA hopes to work with a wide range of industry participants including GPs, LPs and service providers in the US and beyond, to enhance standards.

“What needs to be standardised? What needs to be addressed through disclosures and transparency? We want to do this in a very collaborative manner, to get insight from across the industry, to come out with a product that’s even stronger,” Prunier said.

Fees and expenses are one focus of ILPA’s new template. Under the SEC’s quarterly reporting requirements, fund managers will need to provide detailed information on specific costs and charges, moving away from the previous practice of lumping various expenses under a generic “others” category.

“If ILPA wasn’t doing this, every GP would need to be doing this independently,” Prunier said. ”And they already are, in many regards. We want to work with those groups so that what they put out there can be as standardised as possible across the industry.”

Family office pulse

PE allocations by family offices in KKR’s network fell last year. According to the firm’s latest Family Capital Survey, actual allocations dropped to 19 percent in 2023 from 22 percent in 2020 as family offices pivoted towards real assets and VC. By region, US family offices had a low allocation to traditional PE (12 percent of total AUM in leveraged buyouts), compared with 20-25 percent for Latin America, Asia and Europe.

In terms of 2024 allocations, the survey found that CIOs of family offices plan to allocate more to private credit (first choice at 45 percent), infrastructure (31 percent) and PE (28 percent). By country, CIOs expect to increase allocations to Japan, Korea and India at the expense of China. They were most concerned about geopolitics in 2023, with more than 40 percent of respondents calling it the “single most important risk today”. This concern was more pronounced among non-US family office respondents.

Some GPs are hoping to increase their share of capital from this lucrative channel at a time when some institutional investors have pulled back. With heightened interest in this investor category, readers might like to check out our series of articles introducing family offices you might not previously have known.

TPG’s totals

TPG has had mixed success in its latest batch of PE fundraises. TPG Partners IX held a $12 billion final close in the fourth quarter, shy of its $15 billion target, according to the firm’s year-end earnings call yesterday. TPG Healthcare Partners II, on the other hand, raised $3.6 billion against a $3.5 billion target.

On the earnings call, chief executive Jon Winkelried described the close of TPG Partners IX and other vehicles as “a significant accomplishment, given the persistent industry headwinds in private equity fundraising”. TPG Partners IX and TPG Healthcare Partners II had managed to secure 57 percent of their combined target as early as Q3 2022. Thereafter, capital raising was much more tepid, causing the firm to revise its forecast.

Both funds, however, topped their 2019-vintage predecessors, perhaps in part because of initial returns. TPG Partners IX delivered a 39 percent net IRR as of December, and TPG Healthcare Partners II, 85 percent, the firm reported.

In raising less than planned for its new flagship buyout fund, TPG joins several large-cap peers, among them Apollo Global Management and Carlyle. Blackstone also recently dialled back on expectations for its ninth corporate PE offering, which remains open.

