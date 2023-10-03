Side Letter: Inside Arctos’s GP financing fund

Just happened
Keystone key points
Private Equity International has previously written about sports-focused investment firm Arctos Partners’ foray into the world of GP financing. Its Keystone strategy, which launched over the summer, aims to provide bespoke offerings to alternatives managers at the management company, fund and asset level. At New Mexico State Investment Council’s meeting last week, Arctos shared details of its Keystone strategy. Of note:
- The firm is seeking $4 billion for its debut GP financing vehicle, Arctos Keystone Partners Fund I.
- Its current pipeline includes product extension, permanent equity, preferred equity, continuation funds and “structured LP solutions”.
- It will also take minority and non-controlling positions in alternative asset managers, their funds and individual assets, consultant Mercer wrote in meeting materials.
- Keystone I’s economic terms are “generally consistent with other private equity funds in the market”, per Mercer’s docs.
- New Mexico approved a $50 million commitment to the fund out of its special sits allocation.
Arctos’s co-founder, Ian Charles, was a pioneer in the use of preferred equity in the secondaries market and his latest sports-focused venture has struck a chord with LPs. Keystone could be on a similar track.
Vitruvian’s VIP
Vitruvian Partners has gathered more than $5.6 billion from 117 investors for its fifth flagship vehicle, per a 28 September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. While the target for Vitruvian Investment Partners V is undisclosed, the amount raised is already substantially north of its 2020-vintage, €4 billion predecessor.
The London-headquartered firm held a €5.25 billion first close on VIP V in the second quarter, a spokesperson for the firm said, noting that it saw a high re-up rate from existing LPs and has since raised additional capital.
Repeat investors in VIP V include Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System, California State Teachers’ Retirement System and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Oregon State Treasury, PEI data shows.
Vitruvian’s strategy involves buyout and growth investments of between €25 million and €350 million in Europe’s mid-market. Since its founding in 2006, it has made a name backing some of the continent’s biggest technology companies including food delivery company Just Eat, forex fintech Wise and cybersecurity company Darktrace.
The firm is known to keep a low profile despite its successes (it ranked seventh in the HEC Paris-DowJones Large Buyout Performance Rankings last year). You can read PEI‘s 2021 Deep Dive into the firm’s inner workings here.
Essentials
Carlyle’s distribution boss
Carlyle has appointed a new global head of distribution. Jeff Nedelman will join on 16 October to lead the global investor relations team and will oversee global distribution across Carlyle’s three business segments, with a focus on both the institutional and private wealth channels, per a statement. Dave McCann, who was global head of investor relations at the firm, will become global head of investor partnerships.
Nedelman arrives following a three-year stint New York-based travel and hospitality investment firm Certares Management, where he was a partner and senior managing director. Prior to Certares, Nedelman spent more than 25 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as co-head of global equities and managing director.
This adds to several senior Carlyle hires this year, including John Redett as chief financial officer and head of corporate strategy; Shane Clifford as head of private wealth strategy; and Lúcia Soares as chief information officer and head of technology transformation. These all coincide with the appointment Harvey Schwartz, also a Goldman alum, as chief executive earlier this year.
Nedelman’s arrival comes amid an apparent strategic repositioning for Carlyle. According to a Bloomberg report on Monday (subscription required), Carlyle is shying away from investments in US consumer brands and redirecting efforts towards core strategies in healthcare, government services, industrials, technology and financial services. The firm has also wound down its credit team in Greater China, PEI reported this morning.
Kelso’s close
Mid-market firm Kelso & Company has held the final close on its latest flagship. Fund XI closed on $3.25 billion, including a sizeable GP and staff commitment of $400 million, per a Monday statement. The fund launched two years ago with a $3 billion target and its predecessor raised $2.48 billion in against a $2.5 billion target, PEI data shows. That fund had generated a 1.86x TVPI and 41.91 percent IRR as of 30 September 2022, according to Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System data. The 2014-vintage Fund IX had delivered 1.8x and 20.94 percent as of the same date.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau.