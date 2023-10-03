Side Letter: Inside Arctos’s GP financing fund

Keystone key points

Private Equity International has previously written about sports-focused investment firm Arctos Partners’ foray into the world of GP financing. Its Keystone strategy, which launched over the summer, aims to provide bespoke offerings to alternatives managers at the management company, fund and asset level. At New Mexico State Investment Council’s meeting last week, Arctos shared details of its Keystone strategy. Of note:

The firm is seeking $4 billion for its debut GP financing vehicle, Arctos Keystone Partners Fund I.

Its current pipeline includes product extension, permanent equity, preferred equity, continuation funds and “structured LP solutions”.

It will also take minority and non-controlling positions in alternative asset managers, their funds and individual assets, consultant Mercer wrote in meeting materials.

Keystone I’s economic terms are “generally consistent with other private equity funds in the market”, per Mercer’s docs.

New Mexico approved a $50 million commitment to the fund out of its special sits allocation.

Arctos’s co-founder, Ian Charles, was a pioneer in the use of preferred equity in the secondaries market and his latest sports-focused venture has struck a chord with LPs. Keystone could be on a similar track.

Vitruvian’s VIP

Vitruvian Partners has gathered more than $5.6 billion from 117 investors for its fifth flagship vehicle, per a 28 September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. While the target for Vitruvian Investment Partners V is undisclosed, the amount raised is already substantially north of its 2020-vintage, €4 billion predecessor.

The London-headquartered firm held a €5.25 billion first close on VIP V in the second quarter, a spokesperson for the firm said, noting that it saw a high re-up rate from existing LPs and has since raised additional capital.

Repeat investors in VIP V include Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System, California State Teachers’ Retirement System and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Oregon State Treasury, PEI data shows.

Vitruvian’s strategy involves buyout and growth investments of between €25 million and €350 million in Europe’s mid-market. Since its founding in 2006, it has made a name backing some of the continent’s biggest technology companies including food delivery company Just Eat, forex fintech Wise and cybersecurity company Darktrace.

The firm is known to keep a low profile despite its successes (it ranked seventh in the HEC Paris-DowJones Large Buyout Performance Rankings last year). You can read PEI‘s 2021 Deep Dive into the firm’s inner workings here.

Essentials