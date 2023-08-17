Side Letter: Introducing PEI’s performance benchmarks

Drumroll, please!

With distributions few and far between in 2023, LPs are becoming more selective with their capital. It stands to reason, then, that investment performance and manager track records will be facing greater scrutiny than ever before. As such, new ways to compare and assess this data will be in high demand.

Enter Private Equity International‘s enhanced investment performance offering. Our database now enables platinum subscribers to access benchmarks comparing fund-to-fund performance and quartile-rank funds against different strategies, vintages and regions. The release, which builds on fund performance charts introduced earlier this year, means users are now able to access:

Fund-to-fund comparison – to compare the performances of up to five funds across performance metrics like DPI, TVPI, IRR, J-curve, NAV and cashflow.

Fund quartile ranking – to understand the relative performance of a set of funds against a user-defined universe of funds by strategy, region, vintage or fund size.

GP fund performance data – to understand the fund performance of a given GP’s funds (where available).

Fund performance methodology – to clarify key performance definitions, calculations and how PEI Group data is sourced.

Be sure to explore these new features if you haven’t already. The new tool is also available on affiliate titles PERE, Private Debt Investor and Infrastructure Investor. Below is a sneak preview of the fund quartile ranking in action: