Side Letter: Introducing PEI’s performance benchmarks

Just happened
Drumroll, please!
With distributions few and far between in 2023, LPs are becoming more selective with their capital. It stands to reason, then, that investment performance and manager track records will be facing greater scrutiny than ever before. As such, new ways to compare and assess this data will be in high demand.
Enter Private Equity International‘s enhanced investment performance offering. Our database now enables platinum subscribers to access benchmarks comparing fund-to-fund performance and quartile-rank funds against different strategies, vintages and regions. The release, which builds on fund performance charts introduced earlier this year, means users are now able to access:
- Fund-to-fund comparison – to compare the performances of up to five funds across performance metrics like DPI, TVPI, IRR, J-curve, NAV and cashflow.
- Fund quartile ranking – to understand the relative performance of a set of funds against a user-defined universe of funds by strategy, region, vintage or fund size.
- GP fund performance data – to understand the fund performance of a given GP’s funds (where available).
- Fund performance methodology – to clarify key performance definitions, calculations and how PEI Group data is sourced.
Be sure to explore these new features if you haven’t already. The new tool is also available on affiliate titles PERE, Private Debt Investor and Infrastructure Investor. Below is a sneak preview of the fund quartile ranking in action:
Speaking of PE performance…
Hong Kong investment firm Sun Hung Kai & Co. has posted a HK$144 million ($18 million; €17 million) – or 1.5 percent – loss for its private equity portfolio for H1 2023, according to the firm’s interim report on Thursday. These losses originated solely from its external fund commitments, which posted a 3.2 percent loss, versus a 0.1 percent gain for its direct investments. Speaking on an accompanying earnings call, executive director and group chief financial officer Brendan James McGraw said the losses reflected ongoing volatility in alternatives and PE markets.
“Clearly there is a lot of dislocation happening in the markets right now, particularly in the PE sector, which is impacting China,” said McGraw. “We will stay conservative across the investment management portfolio, and that includes China.” The PE portfolio also realised losses this year from hedging instruments implemented to mitigate the private book’s exposure to market volatility last year.
SHK & Co managed about HK$41.4 billion of total assets as of 30 June 2023, of which HK$9 billion was in PE, according to its 2022 annual report. China is SHK & Co’s biggest PE exposure by geography, at 32.9 percent, though the firm has slowed its activity there of late, PE head Gary Chan told Private Equity International earlier this month.
Though a disappointing return, the H1 results mark an improvement from the HK$373 million loss posted in the equivalent period last year. PE losses in H1 2023 were offset in part by several US IPOs, which are not yet fully exited, the report said. US and Canadian holdings represented around 30 percent of SHK & Co’s portfolio as of 30 June. You can read more about how SHK & Co approaches alternatives and GP relationships in PEI’s recent profile here.
NAV a look at this…
Apollo Global Management is eyeing the burgeoning strategy of loans tied to the net asset value in PE portfolios, with around $4 billion of potential opportunities in the near term, our colleagues at Private Funds CFO report (registration required). The originations are planned for the coming months and are primarily for buyout funds, although a source cautioned that these details are not set in stone. Apollo’s plans were first reported on Tuesday by Bloomberg.
It’s not clear how long Apollo has been engaged in NAV lending, though the source said the firm is not a new participant in the space, which it shares with players including 17Capital, Fund Finance Partners, Hunter Point Capital and Hark Capital. NAV lending offers multiple options to borrowers; such loans can be used to provide liquidity to LPs, make investments or deleverage portfolio companies, Private Funds CFO reported this month as part of a series focusing on fund finance.
Essentials
LP sentiment
Side Letter has enjoyed an early look at Raymond James Private Capital Advisory’s latest market trends report, which sought responses from more than 500 LPs globally on their private markets programme and outlook for the remainder of 2023. Here are some key findings:
- Top LP concerns for the year are portfolio valuations, the macro impact on GP portfolios and declining distributions. LPs indicated these three were of nearly equal importance (each accounting for about 22 percent of LP responses).
- Some 72 percent of LP respondents said the availability of co-investment opportunities has become a key factor when evaluating a new GP relationship.
- Commitments to buyout funds have dropped as LPs face liquidity issues, prompting GPs to reset fund target expectations.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Katrina Lau and Carmela Mendoza contributing.