Side Letter: Japan Post Bank’s income inclination

Income inclination

Japan Post Bank is leaning into debt amid a slowdown in private equity distributions. In its latest H1 report, published last week, the ¥103 trillion ($691.4 billion; €632.7 billion) institution posted approximately ¥70 billion of net realised PE gains for H1 2023, compared with ¥260 billion in FY22. It attributed the decline to “sluggish exits as a result of market conditions including higher interest rates”.

Because of this, JPB said it would aim to earn stable interest or dividend income to supplement realisations from its “buyout-centric” PE portfolio. “At present, while the aim is to earn capital gains by predominantly focusing on buyouts, we are also allocating to income strategies,” it said, noting that this will include the likes of infrastructure debt and mezzanine investments. The move is designed to brace JPB’s portfolio “in case the economy should experience weakness”.

The institution’s PE holdings are held within its strategic investments bucket, which has almost doubled in size from ¥6.4 trillion as of March 2022 to ¥11.2 trillion as of 30 September 2023. PE has grown from ¥3.2 trillion to ¥6.2 trillion over the same period, of which 55 percent is in North America, 30 percent in Europe, 10 percent in Asia (excluding Japan) and the remainder domestic. Its PE portfolio had delivered an 11.5 percent net IRR and 1.32x net TVPI as of 30 September, slightly above its 8 percent and 1.3x targets.

Given that the strategic investments unit has already exceeded the ¥10 trillion goal it hoped to reach by 2026, JPB said it will publish a revised target in May 2024. In the meantime, those seeking capital for credit-related strategies may well find some joy from JPB.

Staying aligned

Manager consolidation seems to have been on the up in recent years. Notable examples include EQT’s acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia, Ares Management’s acquisition of Crescent Point Capital and Permira‘s decision to acquire a 40 percent stake in AltamarCAM Partners.

The appeal of such moves is clear, with buyers often gaining exposure to a ready-made strategy, asset class, sector or geography without the lengthy – and typically expensive – process of building a team organically. Sellers, for their part, may use such investments for cashing out founders, expansion capital, accessing additional resources and networks, or all of the above.

How are these transactions received by LPs? Over coffee with Side Letter last week, a senior executive at one growth firm recounted a recent conversation they’d had with an LP, where the investor in question was recalling a visit to a manager that had just undergone such an acquisition. “They walked into the GP’s office and saw a blueprint of their new house on the desk,” the executive recounted. “Then and there, the LP decided that they no longer wanted to back the fund.” The implication here being that an influx of cash meant the acquired team would no longer be hungry to create value.

It’s important to note, of course, that most M&As will involve a heavy stock component specifically designed to ensure that participants don’t lose focus after the investment. In a competitive fundraising environment, ensuring LPs remain convinced of that alignment post-merger will prove critical to the long-term success of any such transactions.

DACH in action

DACH-focused mid-market firm EOS Partners has held a final close on its €300 million target and hard-cap for its sophomore fund on Friday, per a statement. That the firm was able to increase the fund size of EOS Fund II by 70 percent is certainly an achievement in today’s challenging environment. Its predecessor gathered €175 million in 2020.

The Munich-based firm began raising capital in June and had commercial commitments of around €700 million, Philipp Wegener, a partner at the firm, told Side Letter. Interest from US LPs was particularly high for the vehicle – about 31 percent of capital raised for Fund II is from US-based LPs, including funds of funds and pensions, compared with just a single North American investor in Fund I, Wegener said. Nearly 60 percent of LPs are from Europe and 11 percent from the Middle East, he added.

Being in the lower mid-market segment has been beneficial in dealmaking, Wegener said. “While financing conditions over the past year have become slightly less attractive, the firm has been strong structuring and financing its deals. This is facilitated by flexible financing instruments that are available these days… [which include] co-investment, holdco PIK loans and NAV facilities. It’s something that I think a modern 2023 private equity firm needs to understand and needs to have on their radar screen to optimise LPs’ returns.” Wegener added, however, that EOS has not yet used any of these instruments.

EOS made more than 50 deals from Fund I including nine platform transactions and add-ons. The firm is targeting up to 12 platform deals in Fund II with equity tickets of up to €30 million per transaction in the software, healthcare and industrials sectors. EOS was founded by former senior executives of EQT and Hg and previously deployed capital on a deal-by-deal model.

