Side Letter: LAFPP’s CIO transition; SWFs’ PE struggle; WCAS’s $5bn haul

Los Angeles Fire & Police Pensions has filled its vacant CIO role after more than a year of searching. Bryan Fujita joins from Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System, where he served as deputy chief investment officer for more than 10 years, per a statement. Fujita replaces Ray Joseph, who resigned in May 2022 after a year in the position.

Fujita’s morning commute won’t be much changed, with LAFPP’s office just a five-minute drive from that of his former employer; nor too, it seems, will the portfolio he is managing. LAFPP has $28.8 billion of AUM, which includes a 17.2 percent actual allocation to private equity against a 14 percent target, according to PEI data. LACERS was similarly overweight, with PE comprising 18.4 percent of its $21.3 billion portfolio, against a 16 percent target. The pair have also committed to a number of the same funds, including Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X and GTCR Fund XIV.

Besides its hefty appetite for PE, LAFPP is notable for several “emerging” or “specialised” fund manager policies designed to back and identify firms that have ownership by one or more minorities, women, persons with disabilities, US military veterans, and/or lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals, our colleagues at New Private Markets noted in June (registration required).

At face value, and given the similarities between the two systems, Fujita’s adjustment process seems like it should be fairly seamless. GPs with existing LAFPP relationships will no doubt be hoping for more of the same from his new employer, rather than a drastic rethink of its investment focus.

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the industry’s oldest PE firms, has closed its 14th flagship fund on its $5 billion target, per a statement. Fund XIV is 25 percent larger than its predecessor, which closed on $4 billion in 2019, the statement said. It received a 95 percent re-up rate and saw the four largest investors in WCAS XIV increase their capital commitment by approximately 25 percent from WCAS XIII.

Founded in 1979, WCAS has backed more than 95 healthcare and 110 technology companies. In terms of performance, Fund XIII had generated a 1.29x MOIC and 29.7 percent IRR as of September, according to New York City Police Pension Fund data. The 2016-vintage Fund XII had generated 2.47x and 29 percent IRR as of the same date.

