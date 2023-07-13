Side Letter: LAFPP’s CIO transition; SWFs’ PE struggle; WCAS’s $5bn haul

Just happened
LAFPP’s seamless transition
Los Angeles Fire & Police Pensions has filled its vacant CIO role after more than a year of searching. Bryan Fujita joins from Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System, where he served as deputy chief investment officer for more than 10 years, per a statement. Fujita replaces Ray Joseph, who resigned in May 2022 after a year in the position.
Fujita’s morning commute won’t be much changed, with LAFPP’s office just a five-minute drive from that of his former employer; nor too, it seems, will the portfolio he is managing. LAFPP has $28.8 billion of AUM, which includes a 17.2 percent actual allocation to private equity against a 14 percent target, according to PEI data. LACERS was similarly overweight, with PE comprising 18.4 percent of its $21.3 billion portfolio, against a 16 percent target. The pair have also committed to a number of the same funds, including Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X and GTCR Fund XIV.
Besides its hefty appetite for PE, LAFPP is notable for several “emerging” or “specialised” fund manager policies designed to back and identify firms that have ownership by one or more minorities, women, persons with disabilities, US military veterans, and/or lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals, our colleagues at New Private Markets noted in June (registration required).
At face value, and given the similarities between the two systems, Fujita’s adjustment process seems like it should be fairly seamless. GPs with existing LAFPP relationships will no doubt be hoping for more of the same from his new employer, rather than a drastic rethink of its investment focus.
In rude health
Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the industry’s oldest PE firms, has closed its 14th flagship fund on its $5 billion target, per a statement. Fund XIV is 25 percent larger than its predecessor, which closed on $4 billion in 2019, the statement said. It received a 95 percent re-up rate and saw the four largest investors in WCAS XIV increase their capital commitment by approximately 25 percent from WCAS XIII.
Founded in 1979, WCAS has backed more than 95 healthcare and 110 technology companies. In terms of performance, Fund XIII had generated a 1.29x MOIC and 29.7 percent IRR as of September, according to New York City Police Pension Fund data. The 2016-vintage Fund XII had generated 2.47x and 29 percent IRR as of the same date.
Picking a winner
PE’s valuation correction (or a lack thereof) is creating headaches when it comes to manager selection. That’s according to the latest Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study, which found that 57 percent of sovereign wealth funds believe that finding quality GPs is the biggest hurdle for PE this year. By comparison, manager selection is a concern for only 47 percent and 42 percent of SWFs in infrastructure and real estate, respectively.
The issue was attributed in part to a valuation correction, which has revealed performance disparities between funds and assets, thereby forcing LPs to be more selective. Some 13 percent say PE has become less attractive as a result of the price correction in listed markets highlighting discrepancies in mark-to-market policies.
The selection problem may disproportionately impact less established institutions. “Over the past year, capital-rich sovereign wealth funds, such as those funded by energy reserves, have been well-positioned to develop a robust pipeline and secure additional access to top-tier funds, as other more capital-constrained investors have withdrawn,” the report noted.
Of the four types of SWFs surveyed by the report – development, investment, liability and liquidity sovereigns – only investment SWFs view PE as the most attractive alternative asset class. Overall, PE ranks as the third-most attractive asset class for all types of SWF, falling behind infrastructure and fixed income. What’s more, 49 percent of SWFs report being dissuaded from recent PE deals due to unappealing debt structures.
Essentials
Schelling out for a new director
LP veteran Christopher Schelling has joined US multi-family office Caprock, per a statement on LinkedIn. As director of private investments, Schelling will deploy and manage more than $4 billion of client capital invested in non-public assets. Schelling is a former director of private equity for the Texas Municipal Retirement System and deputy CIO for Kentucky Retirement Systems. Caprock has $8 billion of assets under management for some 299 families, and has deployed more than $2 billion into impact across various asset classes, per its website.
Singapore’s climate clarity
Singapore is proposing new rules that would require listed and large non-listed companies to report climate-related financial information. The Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee is currently running a public consultation, per the government website.
Currently, only public companies in five prioritised industries are required to disclose climate-related financial information. The proposed policy requires mandatory climate reporting for all listed companies from FY 2025 and large non-listed companies to follow suit in FY 2027. The recommendations aim to promote Singapore’s status as sustainability-forward while contributing to the country’s Green Plan 2030.
“At first sight, the recommendations will certainly add a layer of compliance costs that is not insignificant,” Lip Kian Ang, partner at Morrison Foerster’s Singapore office, told Side Letter. “PE-backed companies that have operations or owners in jurisdictions that already require climate-related reporting, such as the EU, UK, Switzerland and New Zealand, will likely experience an easier transition as they can draw from their own experiences in those jurisdictions.”
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Helen de Beer and Katrina Lau