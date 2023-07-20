Side Letter: Lex’s $18bn (and counting); Sequoia’s shake-up; Carlyle’s tech head

Just happened
Blackstone’s $1 trillion
Just as Side Letter was going to press, Blackstone reported that it has hit the $1 trillion in AUM mark, per its Q2 2023 earnings documents – the first time an alternatives manager has hit such a milestone. For context, Blackstone now manages a total pot of assets worth roughly the same as the gross domestic product of the Netherlands – Europe’s sixth-largest economy. We’ll be bringing you more from Blackstone’s earnings call later today.
Here be giants
2023 appears to be the year of secondaries giants. This time it’s the turn of Lexington Partners, which has so far gathered $18.29 billion for Lexington Capital Partners X, surpassing its $15 billion target, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). The vehicle launched in May 2021 and has held two prior closes, according to PEI data.
LCP X is already one of the largest secondaries funds to date, and comes in the wake of Blackstone‘s whopping $22.2 billion close on Strategic Partners IX in January. That fund was the largest PE fund closed in the first half of the year, and the seventh largest ever (at least, so far). Secondaries peer Ardian has also amassed $20 billion for Ardian Secondary Fund IX, the FT reported this month, ahead of its $15 billion target.
In the same way that secondaries markets in the public domain (ie the stock market) are larger than primary issuances (IPOs, rights issues and the like), some have predicted that trading in the secondaries private market will eclipse primary fundraising in the years to come. We’re not quite there yet – secondaries trading dipped 22 percent in the first half of this year, according to research by Evercore. Still, with at least four secondaries mega-funds amassing or having amassed close to or more than that milestone $20 billion figure in recent years, we suggest secondaries fundraising is an area to keep your eyes on.
End of an era
Michael Moritz, one of the most successful venture capitalists in history, is stepping down as a partner at Sequoia Capital after nearly 38 years. “Michael relinquished day-to-day management of Sequoia more than a decade ago, but, since then, has provided support and counsel to the partnership,” the firm said in a letter to LPs dated 19 July, seen by our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal (registration required). Sequoia credits Moritz with a lengthy list of wildly successful investments, including Google, LinkedIn, PayPal and Yahoo!. When Google went public in 2004, Sequoia’s stake was worth about $2.4 billion, or about 200x its original $12 million investment.
While he is stepping away from investing, Moritz “intends to deepen his advisory relationship with Sequoia Heritage, an independent business where he has been a founding limited partner and board member since 2010”, the LP letter stated, noting that Sequoia Heritage is now a $15 billion global fund with investments in a diversified range of assets and partnerships.
In addition to Moritz’s move, The Information reported that four other Sequoia partners had left the firm. These were seed/early-stage investors Mike Vernal and Daniel Chen, and growth investors Michelle Fradin and Kais Khimji, The Information said. These departures come after a significant overhaul of Sequoia’s operational structure, with the firm in June unveiling its plan to split into three separate firms: Sequoia China adopted the name HongShan; Sequoia India/SEA became Peak XV Partners; while the firm’s US/Europe operations continue to be known as Sequoia Capital.
Insurance inflows
LPs appear to share GPs’ love of insurance capital. Bain Capital Insurance, the insurance investing unit of Bain Capital, has closed its debut fund on $1.15 billion, above its $750 million target, per a statement. The unit launched in 2021 to capture opportunities in the $27 trillion global insurance sector. Its Bain Capital Insurance Fund targets the US and European mid-markets across the entire insurance value chain, including carve-outs, turnarounds and new platform launches. Bain employees committed $150 million of the fund total.
PE’s love of insurance more broadly is well documented. Apollo Global Management and Athene; KKR and Global Atlantic; and Blackstone and Resolution Life are just some of the pairings that have enabled managers to access vast pools of patient capital at scale. Bain’s insurance unit adds yet another element to this burgeoning relationship.
They did the math
London calling
PE sceptics take note: UK PE and VC funds outperformed the FTSE All-Share or FTSE 250 again last year, according to the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association’s Performance Measurement Survey. The UK’s private capital industry has returned 17 percent per annum over a 10-year horizon, compared with 6.5 percent and 7 percent for the FTSE All-Share and FTSE 250 respectively over the same timeframe.
Funds with vintages between 1980 and 2018 have delivered a since-inception IRR of 14.7 percent, 1.34x DPI and 1.81x TVPI. Based on the data, 2016 was the best-performing vintage year in the last decade with a 23.1 percent IRR, followed by 2014 at 22.7 percent. By sub-category, tech-focused funds or funds that invest at least 60 percent of committed capital into that sector scored the highest TVPI, at 2.03x.
This appears to be good news for the UK’s defined contribution pension market, who that government has called upon to invest a substantial chunk into UK private markets by 2030.
Essentials
Carlyle’s tech transformation
The Carlyle Group this week named Lúcia Soares as its chief information officer and head of technology transformation. Soares, who has been with Carlyle since 2019, takes up a role that had been left vacant for two years. She was most recently chief information officer of global portfolio solutions at Carlyle and previously served as managing director at VC firm Health2047.
In the last two years as the CIO of global portfolios, Soares has driven approximately $250 million in value creation for the firm through cost savings, cost avoidance and revenue growth initiatives, according to a statement. Based in California, Soares will focus on building the firm’s tech strategy, including business process transformation, digitalisation, automation and data innovation.
AI is an increasing focus for the financial community at large. Speaking at affiliate title Private Debt Investor’s Seoul Forum last month, Goldman Sachs International president Todd Leland said AI is “permeating” every conversation it has. Some in the PE universe are thinking about how to incorporate the technology into investor communications, deal sourcing and even due diligence processes.
Dig deeper
Institution: Fubon Life InsuranceHeadquarters: Taipei, Taiwan AUM: NT$4.74 trillion ($153 billion; €136 billion)
Fubon Life Insurance has agreed to commit $70 million to Vista Equity Partners VIII, managed by Vista Equity Partners.
The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout, secondaries and distressed/turnaround strategies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.
For more information on Fubon Life Insurance, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau.