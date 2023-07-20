Side Letter: Lex’s $18bn (and counting); Sequoia’s shake-up; Carlyle’s tech head

Blackstone’s $1 trillion

Just as Side Letter was going to press, Blackstone reported that it has hit the $1 trillion in AUM mark, per its Q2 2023 earnings documents – the first time an alternatives manager has hit such a milestone. For context, Blackstone now manages a total pot of assets worth roughly the same as the gross domestic product of the Netherlands – Europe’s sixth-largest economy. We’ll be bringing you more from Blackstone’s earnings call later today.

Here be giants

2023 appears to be the year of secondaries giants. This time it’s the turn of Lexington Partners, which has so far gathered $18.29 billion for Lexington Capital Partners X, surpassing its $15 billion target, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). The vehicle launched in May 2021 and has held two prior closes, according to PEI data.

LCP X is already one of the largest secondaries funds to date, and comes in the wake of Blackstone‘s whopping $22.2 billion close on Strategic Partners IX in January. That fund was the largest PE fund closed in the first half of the year, and the seventh largest ever (at least, so far). Secondaries peer Ardian has also amassed $20 billion for Ardian Secondary Fund IX, the FT reported this month, ahead of its $15 billion target.

In the same way that secondaries markets in the public domain (ie the stock market) are larger than primary issuances (IPOs, rights issues and the like), some have predicted that trading in the secondaries private market will eclipse primary fundraising in the years to come. We’re not quite there yet – secondaries trading dipped 22 percent in the first half of this year, according to research by Evercore. Still, with at least four secondaries mega-funds amassing or having amassed close to or more than that milestone $20 billion figure in recent years, we suggest secondaries fundraising is an area to keep your eyes on.

End of an era

Michael Moritz, one of the most successful venture capitalists in history, is stepping down as a partner at Sequoia Capital after nearly 38 years. “Michael relinquished day-to-day management of Sequoia more than a decade ago, but, since then, has provided support and counsel to the partnership,” the firm said in a letter to LPs dated 19 July, seen by our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal (registration required). Sequoia credits Moritz with a lengthy list of wildly successful investments, including Google, LinkedIn, PayPal and Yahoo!. When Google went public in 2004, Sequoia’s stake was worth about $2.4 billion, or about 200x its original $12 million investment.

While he is stepping away from investing, Moritz “intends to deepen his advisory relationship with Sequoia Heritage, an independent business where he has been a founding limited partner and board member since 2010”, the LP letter stated, noting that Sequoia Heritage is now a $15 billion global fund with investments in a diversified range of assets and partnerships.

In addition to Moritz’s move, The Information reported that four other Sequoia partners had left the firm. These were seed/early-stage investors Mike Vernal and Daniel Chen, and growth investors Michelle Fradin and Kais Khimji, The Information said. These departures come after a significant overhaul of Sequoia’s operational structure, with the firm in June unveiling its plan to split into three separate firms: Sequoia China adopted the name HongShan; Sequoia India/SEA became Peak XV Partners; while the firm’s US/Europe operations continue to be known as Sequoia Capital.

Insurance inflows

LPs appear to share GPs’ love of insurance capital. Bain Capital Insurance, the insurance investing unit of Bain Capital, has closed its debut fund on $1.15 billion, above its $750 million target, per a statement. The unit launched in 2021 to capture opportunities in the $27 trillion global insurance sector. Its Bain Capital Insurance Fund targets the US and European mid-markets across the entire insurance value chain, including carve-outs, turnarounds and new platform launches. Bain employees committed $150 million of the fund total.

PE’s love of insurance more broadly is well documented. Apollo Global Management and Athene; KKR and Global Atlantic; and Blackstone and Resolution Life are just some of the pairings that have enabled managers to access vast pools of patient capital at scale. Bain’s insurance unit adds yet another element to this burgeoning relationship.

They did the math