Side Letter: NAV loan dynamics; Permira’s AltamarCAM acquisition; Eurazeo’s highlights

Just happened
NAV loan need-to-knows
Pop quiz: which niche segment of the private markets industry is predicted to grow seven-fold to $700 billion by the end of the decade? Answer: the NAV loan market. That’s according to 17Capital, which, we should point out, has a vested interest in this market growing. Still, more brand name GPs are using such facilities to accelerate liquidity back to LPs and help increase DPI (we reported on Carlyle Group‘s roughly €1 billion process last month).
The slow fundraising environment has muted demand for subscription credit lines, and attention is shifting to the market for NAV finance, where the loans are supported by the consolidated equity value of the portfolio. Will rising interest rates curb demand? Our colleagues at Private Funds CFO have spent the last few months digging into this question – and many others – and concluded that opinions are mixed. Some, like Jamie Mehmood, a partner at Deloitte, say that the weaker exit environment, spurred by the higher cost of borrowing, inflation and a decline in public market valuations, have led to sponsors seeking alternative ways to return capital to LPs – including via NAV loans. Conversely, as NAV loans have become more expensive, they’re less likely to be used to distribute capital back to LPs, and more likely to be used to help with value creation in a portfolio. With the cost of a NAV loan now higher than the 8 percent hurdle rate of a fund, taking on an expensive form of financing is only economical if you know the returns that will be made in the long run will be higher, said Jonathan Harvey, head of relationship management, fund solutions, at Investec.
Private Funds CFO’s Deep Dive will be out next week, and we’ll be covering the growth of the NAV loan market increasing on Private Equity International.
Permira’s GP stake
Just as Side Letter was going to press, the news came that Permira had agreed to acquire a 40 percent stake in Spain-headquartered fund of funds specialist AltamarCAM Partners. The deal is unusual for a number of reasons, not least of which because it came from Permira’s 2021-vintage Growth Opportunities II, rather than a dedicated GP stakes fund or the firm’s balance sheet. One interesting titbit is that AltamarCAM said the deal could lead to a potential future IPO. We’ll have more coverage on exactly what makes this transaction so interesting later today.
Eurazeo’s highlights
The difficult fundraising environment didn’t stop Eurazeo last year. The French investment firm’s AUM rose 3.5 percent to €35.2 billion in the year to end-June, with third-party AUM climbing 7 percent in that period to €24.9 billion, per its latest results. PE saw modest AUM growth of 3 percent to €26.6 billion, while private debt soared 11 percent to €6.9 billion. Real assets AUM, on the other hand, fell 15 percent over the period.
Eurazeo raised €1.3 billion, down 15 percent compared with H1 2022, excluding amounts raised by Rhône, which was sold post-closing. PE fundraising totalled €380 million during the half-year, mainly driven by ongoing fundraising in the VC and secondaries. PE investment activity fell to €955 million in H1 2023, from €1.6 billion year-on-year, while exits slid to €307 million from €420 million.
The latest results come on the back of a major leadership overhaul this year, which prompted a re-evaluation of its minority holdings. Its exit of New York’s Rhône Group was completed in the first half, causing a €74 million loss.
This month, the firm appointed Hala Fadel, who was previously at Comgest and Leap Ventures, as head of its growth. She replaced Yann du Rusquec, who has been reported to be launching a growth fund with three other former Eurazeo executives who, per a report from start-up publication Sifted. Despite recent developments, the firm noted in its earnings results that it is on track to double AUM in five years to up to €60 billion.
Essentials
Trading in for a newer model?
It’s a common misconception that institutional investors selling private markets fund stakes on the secondaries market are doing so to get rid of older vintage funds for portfolio management or tidy-up reasons. Not so. Flicking through investment bank Jefferies’ latest Global Secondary Market Review, Side Letter noticed an interesting data point: the average age of fund interests sold during the first half of this year was seven years. Not only is this a drop from 8.4 years last year and a high of 11.3 years in 2020, it’s also the youngest average fund age in more than a decade. Jefferies attributes this phenomenon to secondaries buyers wanting newer vintage funds with perceived multiple uplift (ie more room to outperform).
It’s worth noting that this seven-year figure relates to first half only and isn’t representative of all of 2023 just yet. Still, it’s a sign that LPs are parting ways with funds at an earlier point in their lives, and are garnering better pricing to boot: the average price for fund stakes rose 6 percentage points to 84 percent of net asset value between January and June, compared with the same period a year earlier.
Speaking to Side Letter, Matt Wesley, global head of private capital advisory at Jefferies, said this trend is largely being driven by buyers wanting more upside potential from younger vintages and sellers being more willing to include such fund stakes in wider sales as this can meaningful help with optical pricing. There’s also an element of LPs of what Wesley calls ‘unfunded relief’ on behalf of LPs – not because they can’t make capital calls but because the unfunded will turn into NAV. “For LPs looking to sell, it’s in a sense doubly beneficial to sell younger funds right now because they are getting the highest price as a percent of NAV and those younger funds will only be adding to NAV in the next couple of years,” Wesley said.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza. and Graeme Kerr.