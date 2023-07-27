Side Letter: NAV loan dynamics; Permira’s AltamarCAM acquisition; Eurazeo’s highlights

What the higher cost of borrowing means for the NAV loan market. Plus: Permira has made an unusual entrance to the world of GP stakes; and highlights from Eurazeo's latest earnings. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

NAV loan need-to-knows

Pop quiz: which niche segment of the private markets industry is predicted to grow seven-fold to $700 billion by the end of the decade? Answer: the NAV loan market. That’s according to 17Capital, which, we should point out, has a vested interest in this market growing. Still, more brand name GPs are using such facilities to accelerate liquidity back to LPs and help increase DPI (we reported on Carlyle Group‘s roughly €1 billion process last month).

The slow fundraising environment has muted demand for subscription credit lines, and attention is shifting to the market for NAV finance, where the loans are supported by the consolidated equity value of the portfolio. Will rising interest rates curb demand? Our colleagues at Private Funds CFO have spent the last few months digging into this question – and many others – and concluded that opinions are mixed. Some, like Jamie Mehmood, a partner at Deloitte, say that the weaker exit environment, spurred by the higher cost of borrowing, inflation and a decline in public market valuations, have led to sponsors seeking alternative ways to return capital to LPs – including via NAV loans. Conversely, as NAV loans have become more expensive, they’re less likely to be used to distribute capital back to LPs, and more likely to be used to help with value creation in a portfolio. With the cost of a NAV loan now higher than the 8 percent hurdle rate of a fund, taking on an expensive form of financing is only economical if you know the returns that will be made in the long run will be higher, said Jonathan Harvey, head of relationship management, fund solutions, at Investec.

Private Funds CFO’s Deep Dive will be out next week, and we’ll be covering the growth of the NAV loan market increasing on Private Equity International.

Permira’s GP stake

Just as Side Letter was going to press, the news came that Permira had agreed to acquire a 40 percent stake in Spain-headquartered fund of funds specialist AltamarCAM Partners. The deal is unusual for a number of reasons, not least of which because it came from Permira’s 2021-vintage Growth Opportunities II, rather than a dedicated GP stakes fund or the firm’s balance sheet. One interesting titbit is that AltamarCAM said the deal could lead to a potential future IPO. We’ll have more coverage on exactly what makes this transaction so interesting later today.

Eurazeo’s highlights

The difficult fundraising environment didn’t stop Eurazeo last year. The French investment firm’s AUM rose 3.5 percent to €35.2 billion in the year to end-June, with third-party AUM climbing 7 percent in that period to €24.9 billion, per its latest results. PE saw modest AUM growth of 3 percent to €26.6 billion, while private debt soared 11 percent to €6.9 billion. Real assets AUM, on the other hand, fell 15 percent over the period.

Eurazeo raised €1.3 billion, down 15 percent compared with H1 2022, excluding amounts raised by Rhône, which was sold post-closing. PE fundraising totalled €380 million during the half-year, mainly driven by ongoing fundraising in the VC and secondaries. PE investment activity fell to €955 million in H1 2023, from €1.6 billion year-on-year, while exits slid to €307 million from €420 million.

The latest results come on the back of a major leadership overhaul this year, which prompted a re-evaluation of its minority holdings. Its exit of New York’s Rhône Group was completed in the first half, causing a €74 million loss.

This month, the firm appointed Hala Fadel, who was previously at Comgest and Leap Ventures, as head of its growth. She replaced Yann du Rusquec, who has been reported to be launching a growth fund with three other former Eurazeo executives who, per a report from start-up publication Sifted. Despite recent developments, the firm noted in its earnings results that it is on track to double AUM in five years to up to €60 billion.

