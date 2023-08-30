Side Letter: NPS’s alts appreciation; BlackRock’s take-private tilt

Korea's NPS is seeing an uptick in alternatives performance as it continues to pile into private equity. Plus: BlackRock is leaning into take-privates and corporate carve-outs. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Returns recovery

South Korea’s roughly $742 billion National Pension Service of Korea saw an improvement in alternatives performance during the second quarter. The pension giant posted a 5.01 annualised alts return for the year to 30 June, according to its latest quarterly report. That’s up from 3.49 percent as of the first quarter. The uptick was attributed to interest/dividend income, as well as gains from a won/dollar exchange rate rise. PE and debt, which share the same allocation bucket, account for the largest portion of the pension’s alts portfolio and 6.6 percent of the total fund.

NPS posted a 9.09 percent overall portfolio return for the first half of this year, erasing last year’s 8.22 percent loss, and 2.74 percentage points higher than its 6.35 percent preliminary return in Q1. Domestic and overseas stocks accounted for most of its recovery, returning 17.12 percent and 17.24 percent respectively in the first half.

“There were difficulties in management last year due to poor economic conditions and investment conditions, but this year, as of the end of June, we have recovered all of last year’s valuation losses and made additional profits,” chairman Kim Tae-hyeon said in a Korean-language statement. “The National Pension Service will continue to do its best to increase long-term returns by building a diversified portfolio and securing new investment opportunities.”

NPS remains bullish towards PE, committing 24.5 trillion won ($18.5 billion; €17 billion) to PE and private debt last year, Private Equity International noted earlier this month. The pension has at least 75 PE manager relationships, and made a fresh commitment to GTCR this year (likely GTCR Fund XIV), per its latest results.

BlackRock talks take-privates

Our colleagues at PE Hub Europe recently caught up with Nathalie von Niederhaeusern, head of EMEA at BlackRock Private Equity Partners, to discuss its perspectives on dealmaking in 2023. The full interview, which touches on sectoral appetites, dealflow drivers and exit activity, is well worth a read. Here's a short excerpt:

“I think public-to-private transactions, with corrections in valuation given the higher volatility, is something we have leaned into significantly, especially in the US. I think the European framework set-up with different jurisdictions makes take-privates more difficult, but potentially even more attractive than in the US.

“We are seeing significant activity with corporate carve-outs. Large conglomerates are looking at their balance sheet, looking at their liquidity, cash situations and focusing in again on their core business, creating opportunity for private equity.

“We have also seen attractive opportunities in consolidation, especially in Europe. If you compare it with the US, Europe has generally much more fragmented industries. GPs are looking to help companies consolidate with synergistic businesses that often are operating in different countries, with different languages and different customer bases. This creates a great opportunity to build national and regional champions.”

Direct Axxes

Are continuation funds good investment products for private wealth investors? One firm seems to think so. Axxes Capital, a Florida-based investment firm, says it will offer such opportunities to private wealth clients and has hired a family office veteran to do so. Ari Bass, who founded BP Partners Management, joins Axxes as president and will lead the firm’s direct investing business covering co-investment opportunities and continuation funds, according to a statement.

Axxes follows in alts giant Ares Management‘s footsteps in providing secondaries opportunities to private wealth clients – the latter launched Ares Private Markets Fund last year, which mainly invests in a portfolio of private assets acquired primarily on a secondary basis. Traditional LP secondaries typically offer diversification to investors, whereas continuation funds are usually more highly concentrated – a key distinction for private wealth investors looking at adding secondaries to their portfolios. The importance of nuances such as this are among the issues PEI‘s Katrina Lau dove into last month in this piece, looking at why education is so critical to private equity’s democratisation.

Essentials

Everything’s bigger the same size in Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas isn’t slowing its deployment even while overallocated to PE. The pension system is looking to invest $600 million to PE in FY 2024 – the same as the previous year, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). ERS Texas allocates 18.3 percent of its total portfolio to PE, above its 16 percent target, and this is still within its strategic range, board documents note.

In FY 2024, the pension system plans on committing to 12 primary funds, along with five to nine co-investments. The previous year, the system eyed between 10 to 12 commitments to primary funds and three to four co-investments, according to its FY 2023 pacing plan. ERS Texas wants to target 20 percent of its annual PE commitments to co-investments; as of the end of 2022, 17 percent of the system’s $15.7 portfolio was committed to this deal type.

Tikehau leadership changes

French asset manager Tikehau Capital has made a series of senior leadership moves, per a Tuesday statement. Deputy chief Henri Marcoux is now also president of Tikehau IM, Tikehau Capital’s main asset management company. He replaces Bruno de Pampelonne, who is now executive chairman of its Asia business and special adviser to the firm’s co-founders Mathieu Chabran and Antoine Flamarion.

Other appointments: Frédéric Giovansili is now deputy chief executive of both Tikehau IM and Tikehau Capital; and Maxime Laurent-Bellue, head of tactical strategies, will now also head up the firm’s structured credit business. Tikehau has a goal of growing its AUM by 2026 to more than €65 billion. It reached €41.1 billion in assets as of end-June, of which €6 billion or about 15 percent is in PE, per its latest half-year results.