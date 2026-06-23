PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: On a roll
In today's edition, LPs reckon CVs are here to stay; The proportion of GPs using such mechanisms doubles; Appetite for bespoke SPVs is creating back-office headaches.
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In today's edition, LPs reckon CVs are here to stay; The proportion of GPs using such mechanisms doubles; Appetite for bespoke SPVs is creating back-office headaches.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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