PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Charterhouse’s return
In today's edition, One of the market's oldest firms is about to close its latest fund; Another secondaries firm gets snapped up; Trade body Invest Europe has new chair.
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In today's edition, One of the market's oldest firms is about to close its latest fund; Another secondaries firm gets snapped up; Trade body Invest Europe has new chair.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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