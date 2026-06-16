PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Carlyle seeks a PE comeback
‘It’s actually remarkable how much better that business is,’ global PE head John Redett says of the firm’s US overhaul.
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‘It’s actually remarkable how much better that business is,’ global PE head John Redett says of the firm’s US overhaul.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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