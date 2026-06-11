PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
British Business Bank to deploy £2bn a year to VC and growth
CIO Leandros Kalisperas outlines plans for a fivefold increase in the development bank’s investment pace.
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CIO Leandros Kalisperas outlines plans for a fivefold increase in the development bank’s investment pace.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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