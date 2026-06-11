PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Weighing anchor
Why emerging managers should buddy up with a weighty LP; the US regulator is wary of lengthy fund lives; why private credit's loss could be PE's gain.
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Why emerging managers should buddy up with a weighty LP; the US regulator is wary of lengthy fund lives; why private credit's loss could be PE's gain.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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