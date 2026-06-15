PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: CalPERS’ new alts head
The man overseeing CalPERS' $250bn alts portfolio; ILPA on evergreens alignment; secondaries investors not sassy on SaaS.
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The man overseeing CalPERS' $250bn alts portfolio; ILPA on evergreens alignment; secondaries investors not sassy on SaaS.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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