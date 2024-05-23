Side Letter: Operating partner priorities

Monday is a public holiday in several markets, so we'll return to your inbox on Tuesday. In the meantime, a look at what's on the minds of operating partners this year; and meet two of Japan's largest-ever funds. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

To view this content, you need to sign in.

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.