Side Letter: PAG’s tender process; PE’s valuation myth; LPs’ benchmark bother

APAC giant PAG is running a liquidity process for LPs while in market with its latest flagship. Plus: Why PE's overzealous portfolio valuation may be mere myth and impact benchmarks are proving bothersome for LPs. Here’s today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Love PE tender

It’s no secret that pan-Asian giant PAG is taking a while to raise its latest private equity flagship, as some international investors reassess their exposure to the region. Within this challenging fundraising dynamic, it now appears that the firm is offering a tender process on one or more existing funds that would deliver cash to any cash-strapped LPs (and to any who simply want liquidity), our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report this morning. The process, which two sources have said involve the 2015-vintage PAG Asia Capital II, is being shopped around potential secondaries buyers.

PAG isn’t the only firm running tender offer processes: Carlyle Group, Harvest Partners, Sun Capital and Providence Equity all launched or closed similar ones at the back end of 2022 into early 2023. In these transactions, existing LPs are offered the chance to sell out of their interests in a fund at a pre-set price to a secondaries buyer, freeing up capital for other opportunities. Buyers may agree to make fresh commitment to a new fund, known as a staple. It is unclear whether PAG’s deal would include a staple to PAG Asia Capital IV, which is targeting $9 billion, and the firm declined to comment to Secondaries Investor.

Some tender offer transactions have hit a speed bump of late as a lack of motivation among many buyers last year created a bid-ask spread in the market. Though advisers remain bullish about these transactions, buyer interest does fluctuate from player to player. PAG’s process would, therefore, be doubly interesting: not only will it tell us something about market sentiment towards Asia-Pacific PE – it will also prove indicative of whether cash-strapped LPs more broadly can rely on this path to liquidity in 2023.

PE’s valuation myth

PE’s propensity to be overaggressive in its portfolio valuations is simply a longstanding myth. That’s according to Helen Steers, a partner at listed PE trust Pantheon International, who spoke at The Association of Investment Companies’ virtual roundtable on Monday. “Both at the underlying private equity manager level and at our level, these are very, very robust valuation processes,” she said. “People talk about private versus public valuations… and I think one of the issues is that people don’t understand this valuation process and don’t understand [that] PE managers are generally pretty conservative when it comes to valuing their businesses.”

Private markets valuations have been the source of some consternation over the past 12 months, and were explored at length in Private Equity International‘s March Deep Dive. Their resilience relative to the public markets has left many investors with allocation headaches and prompted some to question whether the asset class’s valuation mechanisms are wholly accurate.

“Actually, there’s nothing really in it for them to show large uplifts in unrealised valuation,” Steers added. “They are paid a management fee, but the carried interest they get really all resides on how much they can actually sell businesses for cash.”

At the same event, Colm Walsh, managing director of ICG Enterprise, said sub-sector selection plays a significant role in how valuations behave, noting that public markets rose and fell in 2021 and 2022 in large part due to tech companies. “The sectors we invest in are not the sectors that were dragging the public markets down… We weren’t getting calls in ‘21 and ‘22 saying, ‘Why aren’t your valuation multiples going up?’ Our valuation multiples remained relatively stable. When the markets turn, people say, ‘Well, how come they’re not going down?’ Part of the answer is they didn’t really go up to the extent they could have done during the really good times.”

Of course, there’s a good reason why a manager may not want to be as bullish with its marks in a rising market: managing LPs’ expectations when it comes to selling an asset. Better to mark conservatively and impress your LPs upon exit than do the opposite, as one GP recently told us.

Essentials