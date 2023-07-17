Side Letter: Partners Group’s Goldman, Microsoft hires; EQT’s exits; BCI’s bumper year

Partners scoop

Here’s a Partners Group scoop to start the week: the Zug-headquartered firm has added two managing directors to its private equity tech team in Denver, per a statement Side Letter has seen exclusively. Will Chen joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was a managing director in the corporate private equity group. Sanjay Ravi, meanwhile, joins following a 17-year stint at Microsoft, where he was most recently general manager of its automotive, mobility and transportation industry solutions business.

Besides value creation, the pair will be responsible for the sourcing, evaluating and executing of investments across the Americas. Recent deals from Partners Group’s tech team include a majority stake in Cloudflight, a digital transformation services provider in Europe; and Forterro, a pan-European software service for small and mid-sized businesses.

While we’re on the subject…

Partners Group is seeing greater LP appetites for bespoke mandates in a slower distribution environment, chief executive David Layton noted on the firm’s Thursday earnings call. “We do indeed see a meaningful increase in strategic dialogue with CIO-level people who are steering these portfolios that want to migrate towards mandates – where we’re steering towards their NAV targets – and they’re not necessarily being subject to the distributions and capital call volatility that perhaps they’ve experienced in the past,” he said. “They want the ability to steer more.”

Bespoke client solutions represented about 68 percent of total inflows for the firm in the first half of 2023. These include both open-end, evergreen funds and tailored mandates. Here are some other highlights from the call:

Fundraising across asset classes totalled $8 billion during the first half, of which 40 percent came from PE, and 32 percent from debt.

Partners Group expects full-year 2023 fundraising to finish at between $17 billion and $22 billion.

Dealmaking plummeted from $13.4 billion across all asset classes in H1 2022 to just $5 billion in the equivalent period this year.

Portfolio realisations amounted to $5.4 billion, a modest decline from $6.4 billion of exits during the same period last year.

Total AUM stood at $141.7 billion as of 30 June, of which 52 percent is in PE.

BCI’s bumper year

Canadian pension giant BCI deployed a record C$9.8 billion ($7.45 billion; €6.6 billion) into PE last year, per its 2022-2023 Corporate Annual Report. Of that total, C$3.7 billion went to 14 direct investments, including additional funding for existing assets. Notable deals included space intelligence business Maxar Technologies, its largest-ever direct PE investment. Its mammoth deployment was funded in part by cash distributions received from “timely” direct exits and secondaries sales in late 2021 and early 2022, the report said.

Over the last five years, BCI’s PE programme delivered an 18.2 percent annualised return, almost double its five-year benchmark of 9.2 percent. The programme returned 4.7 percent last year against a benchmark of -1.8 percent. The US is BCI’s largest target market for PE, representing 47.8 percent of its portfolio. As part of its focus on the US, BCI opened a New York office in 2022 and hired an additional 13 investment professionals. It is gearing up to do something similar in Europe this year.

EQT’s exits

EQT may have pulled its continuation fund process for software business Waystar – news of which our colleagues at Secondaries Investor broke earlier this month (registration required) – but that doesn’t appear to have dampened its enthusiasm for structures that enable it to retain assets.

“We are absolutely considering those types of structures whereby we can hold on, together with some of our clients, to the winners for a longer period of time and not be bound by the closed-end fund structure [in which we] need to realise value and sell the companies in four to six years or so,” chief financial officer Kim Henriksson told our colleagues at PE Hub Europe last week, declining to comment on Waystar. “If you think there’s amazing value to be had, you can sell to the next fund generation or you could possibly set up something like [a continuation fund].”

EQT said in April that it was looking into partial sales and continuation vehicles until the exit market became more robust, having completed just one exit in the first quarter. In February, affiliate title Buyouts reported that EQT was exploring a process for Waystar, which it acquired alongside CPP Investments in 2019. EQT decided not to pursue the transaction as it felt it did not get adequate pricing indications in order to proceed with the deal, per Secondaries Investor.

EQT completed several full or partial sales in H1 2023, including Vistra, VBill, kfzteile24, BBS Automation and Ellab, per its latest earnings. “We’re being cautious: we’re doing some exits but we are really not selling great companies at a discount,” Henriksson said. “We made a lot of exits two years ago so we are in no hurry, and [are under] very limited pressure from our clients to make exits.”

Essentials