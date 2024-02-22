Side Letter: PE hires a politician

Rishi Sunak's former deputy prime minister has joined forces with a UK private equity firm. Plus: Coller Capital is getting in on the evergreen action; and AXA IM is reaping the rewards of opening its NAV unit to third-party capital. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Raab-ed up the right way

It’s not every day a serving politician joins a private equity firm as an adviser. Dominic Raab, former UK deputy prime minister to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, has done just that. Appian Capital, a London-headquartered firm that makes equity investments in the mining and metals industry, has appointed Raab as senior strategic adviser on global affairs. Raab will also chair the firm’s new partnership with non-partisan organisation SAFE to enhance energy security for the US and its allies. At the top of Raab’s to-do list is to convene the group and examine topical issues such as export restrictions or supply chain issues, among others.

“I think it’s useful to have an investor as well as a government perspective,” Raab told Side Letter. “It could be, jurisdictional issues permitting, the different elements of the supply chain, from the extraction through to the refinement concentration. [It] could be the geopolitical risk, whether it’s dealing with a particular country or the relationship that country has with other countries.” Another key aim will be to advise governmental bodies, for example in the US, on potential co-investments in the mining and metals sector, Raab said.

On the question of the role of private capital versus governmental efforts such as subsidies in area of mining critical minerals, Raab said there is a need to find a middle ground between the free market and state initiatives. “I think the combination of the public-private partnership, which we’ve got with SAFE, coupled with the MSP [Minerals Security Partnership] and the idea of high-trust partners, is the key to unlocking this conundrum.”

Raab wouldn’t be drawn on the UK opposition Labour Party’s pledge to raise the tax on carried interest, citing a desire to focus on his appointment at Appian and the creation of the SAFE partnership. He did agree, however, that the private equity industry could do a better job at telling its value creation and ‘force for good’ story better. “I would encourage it,” he said, “but you need to have an open-minded audience”.

Appetites for NAV

LPs may have mixed feelings about NAV facilities being used on funds they’ve committed to, but they don’t seem to have any issue committing to funds providing these loans. Case in point: AXA Investment Manager‘s Prime unit collected €300 million for its NAV loan strategy last year, according to its latest annual report. The strategy, opened to investors last summer, deployed most of that capital before year-end.

AXA IM Prime, launched in 2022, was formed to back funds as a primary investor; finance managers’ funds via a NAV lending strategy, finance the assets within funds via private debt, finance the GPs via GP stakes strategy; and invest in LP-led and GP-led secondaries, Private Equity International reported last year. The move built on an existing NAV strategy that has invested about €5 billion since 2017. Prime collected €2 billion of net fresh capital last year, including a PE GP stakes strategy with €200 million of commitments to back European mid-market sponsors.

Fund finance providers are finding themselves in a prime position now that demand for these loans is soaring. Other entrants are eyeing NAV loan opportunities, with the likes of AllianceBernstein, Macquarie Asset Management and Apollo Global Management having set up businesses or laid out plans to offer NAV credit offerings last year.

Another evergreen

Coller Capital is the latest firm to get in on the evergreen action. The secondaries pioneer plans to launch a 40-Act fund that will invest across both LP-led and GP-led PE secondaries opportunities, a spokesperson told our colleagues at Secondaries Investor (registration required). Coller Secondaries Private Equity Opportunities Fund will look to offer “attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns, diversification and the opportunity for more liquidity than traditional private equity funds”, according to a statement.

Coller will seed over $300 million of the fund alongside some institutional investors. It will offer a minimum investment ticket size of $50,000 and opens to commitments in April. As “a benefit to first movers”, the vehicle will not charge a management fee for the first year. It does not charge carry.

Secondaries are something of a perfect match for evergreen vehicles, given that the strategy offers mitigation against cash drag, discount benefits and more predictable return generation. It also offers diversification benefits across a number of strategies, which is key for a democratised product that seeks to minimise risk.

The secondaries market allows evergreen funds to buy assets that are “backward looking”, Victor Mayer, a managing director at Pantheon, who leads the firm’s international private wealth efforts, told Private Equity International in a recent interview. Pantheon itself filed to register a dedicated private credit secondaries-focused investment strategy dedicated to the US private wealth market in October.

Essentials

On a clear recruiting path

Recruiting, training and retaining top-performing staff is one of the major challenges facing PE firms. To address this, Joe Baratta, global head of private equity at Blackstone, founded the firm’s Career Pathways programme in 2020, which is designed to help portfolio companies source talent from the widest possible pool. Our colleagues at PE Hub recently caught up with Marcus Felder, who joined Blackstone the same year from the Posse Foundation, a non-profit that identifies young leaders from non-traditional backgrounds, to lead the programme (registration required).

“[Career Pathways has] a clear vision: to meaningfully disrupt historic hiring patterns and help our portfolio companies source quality talent from the widest possible pool, including graduates of minority serving institutions, talent without four-year degrees, veterans and refugees,” Felder told PE Hub. In its first year, Blackstone piloted Career Pathways with six portfolio companies; since then, nearly 50 participating companies have welcomed more than 6,000 talent hires.

Recruiting outside of ‘traditional’ circles has the potential to drive major change in the private markets, which have since inception struggled with a lack of diversity, particularly in the upper ranks. According to Level 20’s most recent Diversity and Inclusion Report, 26 percent of UK PE firms have all-white investment teams, while 17 percent are all-male. Programmes such as Career Pathways aim to address this issue from the ground up.

Dig deeper

Institution: Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board

Headquarters: Boston, US

AUM: $100.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.1%

Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (MassPRIM) recently approved multiple commitments to private equity, confirmed by a contact at the pension.

The pension committed $51 million across two Spark Capital funds: $17 million to Spark Capital VIII and $34 million to Spark Capital Growth Fund V. Spark Capital, with which MassPRIM had invested in 11 prior funds since 2005, is a venture capital firm that invests in start-ups involved in the media, entertainment and technology sectors.

MassPRIM also committed $60 million to Flagship Pioneering Fund VIII, which is the ninth Flagship Pioneering fund that the pension has committed to since 2004. Founded in 2000, Flagship Pioneering, (formerly known as Flagship Ventures) is a Cambridge-based venture capital firm that focuses on healthcare, technology, renewable energy and agriculture in North America.

For more information on Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.

Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Helen de Beer and Madeleine Farman.