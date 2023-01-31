Side Letter: PE’s $100bn decline; secondaries pricing plummets; PRI’s reporting return

Private equity fundraising dropped by more than $100 billion last year, according to our preliminary data. Plus: secondaries pricing has plummeted and the PRI has relaunched its reporting framework after a cool reception to its previous version. Here’s today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Side Letter’s sneak peek

Private Equity International will be publishing its preliminary full-year 2022 fundraising statistics this week, and Side Letter has gotten its hands on a sneak preview. Here are some key takeaways from the year that was:

Fundraising fell by more than $100 billion last year to around $727.3 billion, from a record $829.8 billion.

The number of funds closed last year fell by one third to 1,520 – the lowest total since 2016.

North American funds accounted for a record share of global fundraising, at 46 percent.

European funds, meanwhile, fell to 8 percent – the lowest proportion since 2012.

Some 4,084 funds in market were seeking $1.15 trillion between them as of 20 January.

Keep an eye out for the rest of our findings over the next few days and our downloadable data presentation next week.

Whole hand in the game

At a time when GP-LP alignment is under the spotlight more than ever, skin in the game is the… name of the game. Swedish growth investor Monterro has taken this to a whole new level. The firm last week said it had held the final close on its small-cap fund, G1 Fund, on its €150 million target, with a whopping 24 percent GP commitment. A spokesperson for Monterro tells Side Letter that the firm has always made significant GP commitments to its funds as part of their culture of “pure alignment”. The €700 million Monterro 4, for example, had a 20 percent GP commit. Monterro is an outlier: just 2 percent of funds have a GP commitment larger than 16 percent, with the bulk of funds having between 3-5 percent, according to a survey by law firm Paul, Weiss last year.

Pricing pain

Secondaries pricing for buyout, venture and growth, fund of funds and secondaries funds, and real estate fund stakes tumbled to a decade low last year, according to investment bank Greenhill. All strategies priced at double digit discounts except for infrastructure, which had a 3 percent average discount to net asset value. Across all asset classes, the average discount to net asset value was almost 20 percent.

“We see discounts, but the market is working,” Bernhard Engelien, managing director and head of European secondaries advisory at Greenhill, told attendees at the IPEM conference in Cannes last week. “We’ve seen very good level of buyside interest, so it’s been very selective and we see a lot of, for example, LP portfolios being sold as mosaics rather than to a single buyer.”

Engelien said market participants have indicated that Q4 marks, when they come out, are unlikely to be down on the prior quarter, and that discounts may ease as GPs become more realistic around valuations. Secondaries transaction volume hit between an estimated $100 billion and $110 billion last year, down 22 percent on 2021’s record $134 billion, Greenhill said. Over 100 active secondaries buyers expect transaction volume to rebound this year.

Essentials