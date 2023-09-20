Side Letter: PE’s $160trn grail

Just happened
Economies of scale
Though the fundraising picture looks bleak at present, panellists at IPEM’s Paris conference yesterday had their eyes set firmly on the future. As regulatory burdens ease and distributors become more familiar with the asset class, private equity heavyweights shared lofty ambitions for private markets’ continued growth amid new pools of investors.
Blackstone, for its part, will introduce one product targeting retail investors a year, chief executive Stephen Schwarzman estimated. “Each one of the distributors has told us they’d like to do $100 billion with us,” Schwarzman said. “I feel very happy that we took this risk, if you will, of investing in this area. And I think it’s inevitable that individual investors will want to get the same outperformance that institutional ones do.”
The retail space is a $160 trillion market, Partners Group’s Steffen Meister said in his keynote. The gatekeepers of that capital are traditional asset managers and the wealth management teams of private and global banks. The largest 10 banks have just 1 to 3 percent allocated to private markets; they also have “very, very big ambitions to invest 10 to 15 percent in private markets over the next cycle”.
Of course, it’s important also to note that ‘retail’ can have different interpretations, depending on who you ask. True retail, after all, is a very different beast from high-net-worths or family offices, and would likely require a vastly different approach than distributing a range of illiquid and semi-liquid products via private banks.
Definitions aside, Meister believes the private markets could grow from around $10 trillion last year to $30 trillion by the end of the next cycle. With that scale may come a change of approach. “We believe that we see in our industry… a bifurcation between more passive and more active approaches” in private markets investing, he said. “This is where we believe you’ll see a phenomenal return dispersion: there has always been a much bigger return dispersion in private market and public markets, but that is actually going to grow in the next 10 years.”
Slowing further
Likely to the surprise of very few, PE and VC deal values in the year to end-August hit a four-year low. Transaction value dropped 44 percent year-on-year to $302.7 billion, per S&P Global Market Intelligence. Deal count was also down 35 percent to 7,804 deals, from 12,054 in the first eight months of 2022. Quarter-to-quarter transaction value and number of deals also showed a bleak picture, recording declines of 58.3 percent and 42.5 percent, respectively, as of 6 September.
Looking at the monthly figures for August, the TMT sector hauled in $8.8 billion, representing nearly one-third of the total value for the month. Industrials and healthcare were the second and third most popular sectors for investment at $5.24 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.
They did the math
Distributions Down Under
The Australian PE/VC market has raised a total of A$32.5 billion ($20.96 billion; €19.62 billion) since 1997, distributing A$35.6 billion to PE/VC investors by the end of last year. That’s according to new performance updates published by the Australia Investment Council and Cambridge Associates.
Per the report, Australian private investments have consistently outperformed publicly traded instruments. PE/VC has delivered a 14 percent IRR across a 20-year period, compared with 7 percent for the ASX300 – an index listing the top 300 stocks in the Australian Securities Exchange. The discrepancy is even larger over the past three years, with a 30 percent IRR for PE/VC versus 18 percent for the ASX300 at 18 percent. On a three-year basis, Aussie PE/VC outperformed the US, developed Europe and developed Asia.
Essentials
Good times are (Sofinn)ova
Like many of its peers this year, Sofinnova Investments has closed its latest fund $100 million below target. Sofinnova Venture Partners XI closed on $500 million, marking the end of the firm’s run of increasingly larger funds that has been uninterrupted since its debut fund closed in 1984, our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal report (registration required). The fund’s predecessor, which closed on $650 million in 2016, had generated a 0.65x, a TVPI multiple of 1.86x and 32.69 percent IRR percent as of December 2022, according to Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board data.
Sofinnova is not the only firm to struggle on the road. Only last month, Apollo Global Management closed its latest flagship buyout fund billions below target, while the Carlyle Group is struggling to meet the $22 billion target for its eighth flagship. For many LPs, this phenomenon represents less of a failure on the part of the fund managers and more a sign of a troubled market, as we reported in May.
“We are most concerned with a manager’s ability to execute on their investment and value creation strategy for their current and previous funds,” Joana Rocha Scaff, head of Europe PE at Neuberger Berman, told Private Equity International at the time. “If we invest into a fund that does not reach its target fundraise, the impact, and our resulting actions, will vary depending on the situation.”
To be continued
Paris-headquartered buyout firm Astorg has confirmed the existence of its upcoming continuation fund strategy two months after the news was broken by our colleagues at Secondaries Investor (registration required). GP Equity Solutions will address the “fast-growing single asset continuation vehicle market”, with the aim of building “a high-conviction portfolio of investments in global B2B niche leaders”, per a Tuesday statement. Sebastiaan Van Den Berg, former CIO for alternatives at Arch Capital Group, joined the firm in July to co-lead the strategy alongside Astorg managing partner Michal Lange.
Continuation funds are growing in popularity. The GP-led secondaries market accounted for roughly 40 percent, or $43 billion, of total volume in the secondaries market as of the first half of 2023, as “GPs view the opportunity as a legitimate alternative to traditional liquidity options”, according to a report from Lazard.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer, Madeleine Farman and Katrina Lau.