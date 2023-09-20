Side Letter: PE’s $160trn grail

Economies of scale

Though the fundraising picture looks bleak at present, panellists at IPEM’s Paris conference yesterday had their eyes set firmly on the future. As regulatory burdens ease and distributors become more familiar with the asset class, private equity heavyweights shared lofty ambitions for private markets’ continued growth amid new pools of investors.

Blackstone, for its part, will introduce one product targeting retail investors a year, chief executive Stephen Schwarzman estimated. “Each one of the distributors has told us they’d like to do $100 billion with us,” Schwarzman said. “I feel very happy that we took this risk, if you will, of investing in this area. And I think it’s inevitable that individual investors will want to get the same outperformance that institutional ones do.”

The retail space is a $160 trillion market, Partners Group’s Steffen Meister said in his keynote. The gatekeepers of that capital are traditional asset managers and the wealth management teams of private and global banks. The largest 10 banks have just 1 to 3 percent allocated to private markets; they also have “very, very big ambitions to invest 10 to 15 percent in private markets over the next cycle”.

Of course, it’s important also to note that ‘retail’ can have different interpretations, depending on who you ask. True retail, after all, is a very different beast from high-net-worths or family offices, and would likely require a vastly different approach than distributing a range of illiquid and semi-liquid products via private banks.

Definitions aside, Meister believes the private markets could grow from around $10 trillion last year to $30 trillion by the end of the next cycle. With that scale may come a change of approach. “We believe that we see in our industry… a bifurcation between more passive and more active approaches” in private markets investing, he said. “This is where we believe you’ll see a phenomenal return dispersion: there has always been a much bigger return dispersion in private market and public markets, but that is actually going to grow in the next 10 years.”

Slowing further

Likely to the surprise of very few, PE and VC deal values in the year to end-August hit a four-year low. Transaction value dropped 44 percent year-on-year to $302.7 billion, per S&P Global Market Intelligence. Deal count was also down 35 percent to 7,804 deals, from 12,054 in the first eight months of 2022. Quarter-to-quarter transaction value and number of deals also showed a bleak picture, recording declines of 58.3 percent and 42.5 percent, respectively, as of 6 September.

Looking at the monthly figures for August, the TMT sector hauled in $8.8 billion, representing nearly one-third of the total value for the month. Industrials and healthcare were the second and third most popular sectors for investment at $5.24 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.

They did the math