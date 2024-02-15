Side Letter: PE’s compliance burden

Tightening grip on private funds

The Biden administration reproposed rules on Tuesday that would require fund advisers to develop and implement anti-money laundering programmes and file suspicious activity reports, our colleagues at Private Fund CFO report (registration required).

The rules, which were proposed by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the US Department of the Treasury, would apply to fund advisers both registered and exempt from the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s oversight. These include hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds, among others, according to a PDF version of the rules.

Investment advisers have long been exempted from the money laundering requirements of the Bank Secrecy Act. This week’s move marks at least the fourth time since 2000 that Washington has tried to bring investment advisers into the regime.

FinCEN also released a new risk report on Tuesday that claims Russian and Chinese oligarchs, international terrorists, tax dodgers and other bad actors are using the American investment advisory industry to hide their money. According to the report, this is especially true in venture capital, particularly within AI and other tech start-up investments.

The 216-page proposed rule is scheduled to appear in Thursday’s Federal Register, and the industry will have 60 days to comment. The compliance date for any final rule would be one year after it becomes effective.

The rules, if approved, could prove expensive for managers: FinCEN estimates they would cost the industry $429 million in the first year alone. They would also raise exams enforcement risk, because the SEC will have a whole new field of policies to police. In other words, this marks yet more uncertainty for PE’s already-beleaguered compliance staff.

Oregon’s climate charge

While some US states roll back on ESG and climate commitments, others are charging full steam ahead. Case in point: Oregon state treasurer Tobias Read is charting an ambitious course to move the $93.8 billion Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund towards a net-zero carbon emission portfolio – starting with getting to a 60 percent reduction in emissions by 2035 across the retirement system’s holdings.

Read presented his proposal to the Oregon Investment Council on 6 February, noting that the task is “aspirational, it’s daunting, and it’s the right direction given the stakes”.

Actions and recommendations in Read’s plan include tripling the system’s “climate positive” and “climate solutions” investments in real assets and private equity from $2 billion currently to $6 billion by 2035, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). The system would also exclude new investments in private market funds with a stated intention to invest primarily in fossil fuels, and would use its leverage as an LP to push for credible transition plans from private market investments that derive more than 20 percent revenue from carbon-intensive fossil fuel activities.

OPERF had a 28.1 percent exposure to PE as of end-December 2023 and has backed funds managed by Vitruvian Partners, Quantum Energy Partners, Cinven and CVC Capital Partners, Private Equity International data shows. That an influential LP is taking such bold steps to combat the climate crisis is unlikely to go unnoticed by the broader LP and GP community.

GPF’s PE decline

Thailand’s Government Pension Fund has seen a quarterly decline in its PE holdings. The 460.57 billion baht ($12.7 billion; €11.9 billion) institution had a 4.61 percent, or 21.2 billion baht, exposure to the asset class as of 31 December, according to its latest quarterly report. This is down from 4.73 percent, or 22.2 billion baht, as of 30 September.

The defined contribution fund was set up in 1997 for Thai civil servants. Little information is publicly available about the composition of GPF’s PE exposure, though the quarterly report notes that 3.81 percent of the total portfolio is held in global PE, versus just 0.8 percent in domestic PE.

GPF isn’t alone in seeing a quarterly fall. Australia’s Future Fund, for example, saw its PE holdings shrink by 7.7 percent in a single quarter, according to a January portfolio update. “The change in the private equity exposure is mostly due to currency and return effects,” chief executive Raphael Arndt said at an accompanying press conference. “We did have – we do continue to process – some write-downs through that portfolio that are lagged and come from the performance of markets during the earlier part of the year.”

