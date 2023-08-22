Side Letter: PE’s continuation/co-investment conundrum

The rise of continuation funds is blurring the lines between them and what might be considered a co-investment. Plus: CPP Investments has a buyer for part of its hefty private equity portfolio sale; and Blackstone has raised its latest Tac Opps fund. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

The continuation/co-investment conundrum

When is a co-investment not a co-investment? As structures to hold assets for longer rise in popularity, the line between whether LPs should consider these transactions to be co-investments or continuation vehicles is becoming increasingly blurred. So how does an LP know the difference, and does it matter? This is a question Side Letter recently put to a number of senior industry participants.

The bottom line is, if an asset is new to a GP, it’s a co-investment; if they already have exposure to the asset as part of the platform, it’s a secondaries transaction, a director at an advisory firm told Side Letter. When it comes to underwriting such deals, the risks aren’t that dissimilar as investors need to look at alignment of interest, value creation strategy and credibility.

Deal volume for continuation funds involving one asset is likely to grow even further given the dearth of exits within private equity, meaning LPs will have a wealth of opportunities for this type of transaction, a senior managing director at an investment firm told us this week. Whether this tidal wave can deliver similar returns to traditional co-investments and therefore deserves to absorb some of the LP capital allocated to the latter, however, is not entirely clear.

“A lot of those deals have really attractive return opportunities by virtue of the expert… taking the second bite and recapitalising and giving the business new ways to grow through a bigger equity base,” the executive said. “Are those net returns going to end up being the same as no fee, no carry co-invest returns? All that still has yet to play itself [out].”

Pick and mix

CPP Investments has a buyer for a portion of its shopped multi-billion-dollar secondaries transaction, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). The process involved two parallel tracks: a traditional LP portfolio sale run by Jefferies, and a sale of a portfolio of co-investments run by Evercore. Ardian has emerged as the buyer of the funds portfolio, although it won’t acquire the full offering, which was valued at around $2 billion, sources said. Instead, Ardian was able to pick and choose what it wanted out of the pool and put together its own portfolio.

If the sale were to close as of roughly mid-August, it would be at around a double-digit discount to net asset value, one of the sources said. It’s unclear whether CPPIB will try to sell the rest of the fund offering.

The world’s biggest PE investor chose to pull the co-investment sale based on pricing coming in too low, three sources told Buyouts. It also may be the case that CPPIB wanted the full portfolio to sell, rather than allowing buyers to cherry-pick their favourites, one source said. Average pricing for second-hand fund stakes is actually on the up, rising 6 percentage points to 84 percent of NAV in the first six months of this year, compared with H2 2022, according to data from Jefferies.

They did the math

Denominator effect diminishing

Has the denominator effect run its course? Not completely, according to Bfinance’s latest quarterly market analysis, though there is cause for optimism when it comes to private markets. While LPs are still slightly cautious, private markets emerged as the most dominant category compared with equities, fixed income and diversifying strategies, accounting for 53 percent of all new manager searches in the 12 months to June 2023. That represents a 5 percent dip year-on-year – a figure that’s still higher than 2021 (49 percent of all new searches) and much higher than historic levels, Bfinance noted. New manager searches comprise the number, volume and type of mandates being launched by institutional investor clients.

Within private markets, private debt continued “to lead the pack”, accounting for 39 percent of all private market searches, while infrastructure accounted for 31 percent, a significant jump from the 11 percent recorded in the previous 12 months. PE, meanwhile, has risen for two consecutive 12-month periods to 27 percent this year.

“There has been some softening in demand for private equity searches in Q2, although search activity has still increased year-on-year,” the report said. “Within this asset class we note particularly outsized appetite for LP-led secondaries, where investors are pursuing attractive current opportunities, and impact or climate-oriented strategies where an increasingly credible sub-group of strategies has been developing.”

Essentials

Tactical fundraising

Blackstone, the world’s largest PE fundraiser according to the PEI 300, has held the final close for its commingled fund Tactical Opportunities Fund IV, the firm said in a Monday statement. The fund closed on $5.2 billion against a target of $4.5 billion, marking a new record for the strategy and an impressive achievement in a market marred by sub-par fundraising figures. Christopher James, COO of Tactical Opportunities, said: “We created the Tactical Opportunities platform more than a decade ago to shine in periods of dislocation like we’ve seen recently.”

Blackstone’s $34 billion Tac Opps strategy is designed to be a flexible, opportunistic investor of debt, equity and hybrid capital offerings in assets, geographies, markets and sectors not typically covered by Blackstone’s flagship credit and PE funds. BTO IV has already made several investments, including CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure provider within the AI sector, and media firm New Tradition, which operates advertising assets such as One Times Square in New York City and the Reef in Los Angeles.

Dig deeper

Institution: Florida Retirement System Trust Fund

Headquarters: Tallahassee, US

AUM: $235.16 billion

Allocation to private equity: 9.5%

Florida Retirement System Trust Fund has confirmed $1.2 billion worth of private equity commitments across six vehicles, according to the Q2 report published on the pension’s website.

The commitments comprise:

The US public pension fund has a total value of $235.16 billion, with a target of 9.7 percent in private equity. Its current allocation is slightly below that at 9.5 percent. As of March 2023, the pension fund’s private equity investments were valued at $22.34 billion.

For more information on FRS Trust, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the Private Equity International database.

Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Helen de Beer and Madeleine Farman.