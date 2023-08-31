Side Letter: PE’s cross-fund loophole

Reading the fine print

Buried on page 192 in footnote no. 576 of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s 660 page private fund proposals, which were voted through last week, is a little caveat that appears to render one of the regulator’s main new rules null and void.

For context: the SEC last week mandated that continuation fund transactions – a market worth around $38 billion last year, according to estimates by Evercore – are required to have a third-party fairness or valuation opinion in the interest of protecting investors in the selling fund. Such third-party opinions would provide an “important check” against a GP’s conflict of interest in such transactions, the regulator said.

The footnote on page 192 states that the SEC would not enforce this rule on cross-fund trades – also known as rollover co-investments – where the GP “does not offer the private fund’s investors the choice to sell, convert, or exchange their fund interest”. In other words, a GP selling an asset from a prior vintage fund into one of its more recent vintages where the original fund’s LPs have no ability to “roll over” their fund interest, for example, would be exempt from the mandatory fairness/valuation opinion rule.

Eagle-eyed Side Letter readers may anticipate where this argument is headed. Cross-fund trades do not require LPs to elect what to do with their exposure, therefore, structuring a continuation fund as a cross-fund trade – as some secondaries lawyers do on behalf of their clients – would negate the requirement for a third-party opinion and burdens that come with that, such as added time and fees. This, despite the fact that in both cross-trades and continuation funds, the GP is conflicted as it is acting as both a buyer and a seller.

So, more continuation funds could now be structured as cross-fund trades, given the protection this footnote appears to provide. “I do think structuring secondaries as a cross trade provides another option in the secondaries toolkit where a fairness opinion or valuation opinion may not be cost effective or appropriate,” Adam Tope, a partner at DLA Piper, tells Side Letter.

To him, cross-trades are simpler from a regulatory perspective as they are tried and true – plenty of guidance exists on how to complete a cross trade in compliance with the Advisers Act, he notes, adding that funds have been effecting cross trades for a long time and that the SEC has stress-tested such transactions. “While we often get fairness opinions or other valuation opinions when using cross trade structures, it was comforting to see an explicit acknowledgement of this type of structure.”

Israel insights

Investment performance data isn’t always readily available for non-US institutions, which are typically more transparent than some of their peers. A recent study from the European Corporate Governance Institute, however, reveals how successful Israel’s eight largest institutional investors have been when investing into PE. The research analyses capital calls and distributions associated with investments in PE, VC, and other types of private funds for the institutions, which altogether manage roughly 76 percent of all long-term savings in the country.

Much like their peers, institutional investors in Israel have increased their allocations to illiquid assets as their AUM grew over the years. As such, the NAV of investments in PE, VC, and other types of private funds has grown dramatically, from 2 billion shekels ($500 million; €480 million) in 2005 to 70 billion shekels in 2019, according to the study. Allocations to private funds likewise grew from 12 percent of assets under management in 2010 to 17 percent in 2020.

The main takeaway is that LPs in the study have earned lower returns from their private markets holdings relative to those reported by US-based LPs. The PMEs are below 1.0 relative to the S&P 500 for all but two institutions, with an average of 0.94. This “may be due to the limited access of foreign [or non-US LPs] to top performing, typically US-based, funds or possibly due to their poor skill in identifying promising first-time funds”.

PMEs of domestic Israeli PE funds, on the other hand, consistently outperform foreign funds. The study found that the average PME of Israeli funds relative to the S&P 500 index is 1.11, versus 0.95 for foreign PE funds at 0.95. The study attributes this finding to LPs’ “superior access to top-performing local funds”, as well as to their skill in selecting local first-time funds.

So, looking to find a winning Israeli PE fund? Best ask the local institutions.

Essentials