Side Letter: PE’s earnings roundup; Eaton’s Credit Suisse captures

Just happened
Taking PE’s temperature
Earnings season offers a brief snapshot into how private equity is faring over the course of a year, with the world’s biggest firms representing something of a bellwether for the industry at large. Here are four things we’ve learned about the asset class from the latest round of half-year results.
Fundraising isn’t getting any easier: TPG CFO Jack Weingart told analysts that there’s “a more pronounced barbell effect across the industry, where the middle period of campaigns has been elongated”. Case(s) in point: Apollo Global Management closed its 10th flagship fund at about $20 billion, short of the vehicle’s initial $25 billion target. Carlyle had collected $14.6 billion as of the end of Q2 for its eighth buyout fund, hardly changed from the $14.4 billion it had raised as of Q1. And Blackstone expects its ninth buyout flagship to finish “in the low-$20 billion range”, having said last year that it should be at least as large as its $26.2 billion predecessor.
Secondaries are in vogue: An increasing number of firms are eager to capitalise on LPs’ need for liquidity. Blue Owl Capital is raising capital for its debut fund focusing on single-asset continuation vehicle transactions, the firm confirmed on its 2 August earnings call. Brookfield Asset Management, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Sequoia Heritage to provide secondary and structured capital solutions in the technology and venture capital space.
Democratisation continues apace: Apollo and Blackstone are investing substantially in their wealth teams, as well as product creation and distribution expansion. The former expects to launch up to two products each quarter into 2024, and the latter sees an opportunity to scale its range of products. KKR said it gathered $1.9 billion across its new range of “democratised” PE and infrastructure vehicles from the wealth space thus far this year. Hamilton Lane’s evergreen products averaged over $130 million of monthly net inflows in the first six months of 2023, a 73 percent increase from its monthly average of $75 million throughout 2022.
Eaton’s rifle
Eaton Partners has expanded its private capital advisory business with the hire of a former Secondaries Investor Young Gun. Dirk Jonske joins as managing director following a three-year stint as director at Credit Suisse, per a statement. He joined from UBS Private Funds Group in 2019 and ranked 16th in affiliate title Secondaries Investor’s Young Guns of Secondaries 2017 list of the most impressive industry professionals under 36 (registration required). His departure from Credit Suisse was reported by affiliate title Buyouts last month (registration required).
Jonske will lead the GP solutions team within Eaton’s newly branded Private Capital Advisory unit, which covers GP and LP solutions, direct equity and GP stakes advisory. Also joining Eaton’s PCA team from Credit Suisse is Gabrielle Kim as director, Arielle Mandelbaum as vice-president and William Daniel as an analyst.
Eaton’s hires are the latest in a spate of departures from Credit Suisse since UBS Group agreed to buy the bank. As Side Letter noted earlier this month, a group of 15 to 20 fundraising professionals recently joined Jefferies.
Essentials
CVC’s listing revival
In keeping with today’s listed-firm theme, CVC Capital Partners has revived its plans to go public, the Financial Times reports. The firm had been linked to such a move last year and was said to have its sights set on Amsterdam – not London – for the listing, which could occur before year-end. The European private equity giant has 12 offices in Europe, and listing on the Dutch capital’s Euronext bourse makes sense, a source familiar with the firm told Side Letter last year. CVC declined to comment on the FT‘s report.
Struggling for consistency
In what appears at face value to be a sign of the times, San Joaquin County Employees’ Retirement Association plans on committing $40 million to private equity in 2023 – an 80 percent drop from the $200 million it committed in 2022, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required).
While many LPs are adjusting their private markets allocations to suit the needs of an untidy market, it appears San Joaquin is facing a rather different issue: its PE programme, formed in 2013, has struggled with maintaining consistency. There have been three years since its inception where the programme did not make a single commitment, while during its entire lifespan it has only committed to 16 funds. The system is also underallocated to the asset class, with an exposure of 6.6 percent against a target of 8 percent.
During an 11 August board meeting presentation, Judy Chambers, a managing principal with adviser Meketa, said several funds of funds the system committed to were a “drag” on San Joaquin’s portfolio. “We’ll look at how to roll some funds off the books one way or the other.”
Investment professionals value LPs that hold a steady pace of commitments across vintage years, allowing them to derive the most value from the programme. As San Joaquin’s allocations have varied wildly in the years it did make commitments, fund managers are cautious about whether or not to interact with it.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Helen de Beer, Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau contributing.