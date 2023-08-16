Side Letter: PE’s earnings roundup; Eaton’s Credit Suisse captures

Taking PE’s temperature

Earnings season offers a brief snapshot into how private equity is faring over the course of a year, with the world’s biggest firms representing something of a bellwether for the industry at large. Here are four things we’ve learned about the asset class from the latest round of half-year results.

Fundraising isn’t getting any easier: TPG CFO Jack Weingart told analysts that there’s “a more pronounced barbell effect across the industry, where the middle period of campaigns has been elongated”. Case(s) in point: Apollo Global Management closed its 10th flagship fund at about $20 billion, short of the vehicle’s initial $25 billion target. Carlyle had collected $14.6 billion as of the end of Q2 for its eighth buyout fund, hardly changed from the $14.4 billion it had raised as of Q1. And Blackstone expects its ninth buyout flagship to finish “in the low-$20 billion range”, having said last year that it should be at least as large as its $26.2 billion predecessor.

Secondaries are in vogue: An increasing number of firms are eager to capitalise on LPs’ need for liquidity. Blue Owl Capital is raising capital for its debut fund focusing on single-asset continuation vehicle transactions, the firm confirmed on its 2 August earnings call. Brookfield Asset Management, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Sequoia Heritage to provide secondary and structured capital solutions in the technology and venture capital space.

Democratisation continues apace: Apollo and Blackstone are investing substantially in their wealth teams, as well as product creation and distribution expansion. The former expects to launch up to two products each quarter into 2024, and the latter sees an opportunity to scale its range of products. KKR said it gathered $1.9 billion across its new range of “democratised” PE and infrastructure vehicles from the wealth space thus far this year. Hamilton Lane’s evergreen products averaged over $130 million of monthly net inflows in the first six months of 2023, a 73 percent increase from its monthly average of $75 million throughout 2022.

Eaton’s rifle

Eaton Partners has expanded its private capital advisory business with the hire of a former Secondaries Investor Young Gun. Dirk Jonske joins as managing director following a three-year stint as director at Credit Suisse, per a statement. He joined from UBS Private Funds Group in 2019 and ranked 16th in affiliate title Secondaries Investor’s Young Guns of Secondaries 2017 list of the most impressive industry professionals under 36 (registration required). His departure from Credit Suisse was reported by affiliate title Buyouts last month (registration required).

Jonske will lead the GP solutions team within Eaton’s newly branded Private Capital Advisory unit, which covers GP and LP solutions, direct equity and GP stakes advisory. Also joining Eaton’s PCA team from Credit Suisse is Gabrielle Kim as director, Arielle Mandelbaum as vice-president and William Daniel as an analyst.

Eaton’s hires are the latest in a spate of departures from Credit Suisse since UBS Group agreed to buy the bank. As Side Letter noted earlier this month, a group of 15 to 20 fundraising professionals recently joined Jefferies.

