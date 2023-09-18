Side Letter: PE’s ethical quandary

PE’s ethical quandary

The question of whether GPs should accept capital from LPs that some would view as ethically questionable is a complex one that rears its head every couple of years. Controversial human rights records – as Private Equity International noted in 2019 – don’t generally seem to factor into whether managers do business with an institutional investor, regardless of whether or not they boast an ESG policy.

In a US House Financial Services Committee last week, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, urged CFIUS, the committee responsible for overseeing foreign investments to the US, to place greater scrutiny onto Saudi Arabia’s investments into US companies. She cited as her rationale the recent killing of asylum seekers on the Yemen-Saudi border and what was, according to US intelligence, the government-sanctioned murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Kingdom is a substantial provider of capital for the private equity industry via its Public Investment Fund.

“In light of these human rights abuses, Saudi investments in US companies, especially those in critical or sensitive industries, clearly warrant greater scrutiny,” she said, pointing to the Saudis’ “significant” stake in X, formerly known as Twitter, as a prime example. “It is a major communication platform for government officials, including the president and your agency, the Department of Treasury,” she added. Responding to the questions, Treasury Department Assistant Secretary Paul Rosen, who leads activities at the CFIUS, called them “complex issues” that require a specific case-by-case analysis.

Neither Pressley’s nor Rosen’s comments referred specifically to commitments by foreign governments to PE funds. A passive commitment to a comingled blind-pool vehicle is, after all, a different kettle of fish to the purchase of direct equity stakes. It’s also worth noting that controversy can be subjective: in theory, any LP capital could be considered as questionable, depending on one’s perspective.

Still, Pressley’s question represents a compelling thought exercise for PE at a time when ESG policies are becoming more ubiquitous and LPs are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their scrutiny of them. National security concerns aside, Side Letter wonders whether managers that already incorporate ESG into their portfolios will one day need to give more thought to whether those principles extend to who they’re taking money from – and making money for.

Calling all CFOs

CPP’s domestic mandate

Canada’s largest pension is… on the hunt for more Canadian private equity. CPP Investments has extended its partnership with Northleaf Capital Partners via a C$200 million ($148 million; €139 million) mandate to invest in mid-market opportunities in the country, according to a statement. Northleaf now manages C$2.4 billion in total on behalf of CPPIB. The evergreen vehicle will make primary fund investments in small and mid-market Canadian buyout and growth funds, secondaries investments and direct co-investments. Net assets in Canada made up for 14 percent of CPP Investments’ total assets as of end-June.

Northleaf’s Canadian partnership with the pension began in 2006; the firm also counts CPPIB former global private equity head Shane Feeney as a managing director.

