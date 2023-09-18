Side Letter: PE’s ethical quandary

Just happened
PE’s ethical quandary
The question of whether GPs should accept capital from LPs that some would view as ethically questionable is a complex one that rears its head every couple of years. Controversial human rights records – as Private Equity International noted in 2019 – don’t generally seem to factor into whether managers do business with an institutional investor, regardless of whether or not they boast an ESG policy.
In a US House Financial Services Committee last week, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, urged CFIUS, the committee responsible for overseeing foreign investments to the US, to place greater scrutiny onto Saudi Arabia’s investments into US companies. She cited as her rationale the recent killing of asylum seekers on the Yemen-Saudi border and what was, according to US intelligence, the government-sanctioned murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Kingdom is a substantial provider of capital for the private equity industry via its Public Investment Fund.
“In light of these human rights abuses, Saudi investments in US companies, especially those in critical or sensitive industries, clearly warrant greater scrutiny,” she said, pointing to the Saudis’ “significant” stake in X, formerly known as Twitter, as a prime example. “It is a major communication platform for government officials, including the president and your agency, the Department of Treasury,” she added. Responding to the questions, Treasury Department Assistant Secretary Paul Rosen, who leads activities at the CFIUS, called them “complex issues” that require a specific case-by-case analysis.
Neither Pressley’s nor Rosen’s comments referred specifically to commitments by foreign governments to PE funds. A passive commitment to a comingled blind-pool vehicle is, after all, a different kettle of fish to the purchase of direct equity stakes. It’s also worth noting that controversy can be subjective: in theory, any LP capital could be considered as questionable, depending on one’s perspective.
Still, Pressley’s question represents a compelling thought exercise for PE at a time when ESG policies are becoming more ubiquitous and LPs are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their scrutiny of them. National security concerns aside, Side Letter wonders whether managers that already incorporate ESG into their portfolios will one day need to give more thought to whether those principles extend to who they’re taking money from – and making money for.
Calling all CFOs
Our colleagues at Private Funds CFO are now accepting nominations for their second annual New Faces of Finance list. The selection will celebrate the up-and-coming generation of CFOs and COOs who underscore how the private markets industry is embracing a younger, more diverse talent pool. The list will be published online and in the special edition of Private Funds CFO, which will be circulated at Private Funds CFO‘s New York Forum, to be held on 30-31 January. Submit your nomination by Friday 6 October here. To be eligible, nominees should be under the age of 40 on 31 January 2024.
CPP’s domestic mandate
Canada’s largest pension is… on the hunt for more Canadian private equity. CPP Investments has extended its partnership with Northleaf Capital Partners via a C$200 million ($148 million; €139 million) mandate to invest in mid-market opportunities in the country, according to a statement. Northleaf now manages C$2.4 billion in total on behalf of CPPIB. The evergreen vehicle will make primary fund investments in small and mid-market Canadian buyout and growth funds, secondaries investments and direct co-investments. Net assets in Canada made up for 14 percent of CPP Investments’ total assets as of end-June.
Northleaf’s Canadian partnership with the pension began in 2006; the firm also counts CPPIB former global private equity head Shane Feeney as a managing director.
Essentials
Bonjour, tout le monde!
PEI senior reporter Madeleine Farman is on the ground in Paris this week for IPEM’s semi-annual conference. Hot themes she’s keen to report on over the course of the week include returns, ways to generate liquidity and the attractiveness of private markets strategies in uncertain times. If you’re there, don’t miss Maddie’s panel discussion with Wafra’s Steve Moseley, BCI’s Jim Pittman and Manna Tree Partners’ Gabrielle Rubenstein at 11am CET on Wednesday. The topic to be discussed: how LP-GP convergence is changing the game for PE.
Inflexion’s new digs
London-headquartered buyout and growth firm Inflexion Private Equity has opened an office in Stockholm, per a Monday statement. The bureau is led by partner and head of Nordic Henrik Nordman, who joined the firm in 2021 from Bridgepoint. Inflexion has made at least six Nordic investments or bolt-ons to date, including Finnish software business Nomentia and Danish engineering consultancy Wood Thilsted. This marks Inflexion’s second office on continental Europe after Amsterdam.
“Our experience in backing high-growth companies in the region combined with the support we have from Nordic limited partners makes it a natural next step as Inflexion expands its footprint further across Europe,” managing partner John Hartz said in the statement.
Dig deeper
LP meetings. It’s Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
18 September
- California Public Employees’ Retirement System
- Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System (KTRS)
- New York City Fire Department Pension Fund
- New York City Police Pension Fund
- Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho
19 September
- Houston Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund
- Maryland State Retirement and Pension System
- Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System
- The Regents of the University of California
- Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands
- Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho
- Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System
- Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
- City of Tampa General Employees’ Retirement Fund
- Laborers’ & Retirement Board Employees’ Annuity & Benefit Fund of Chicago
20 September
- Georgia Firefighters’ Pension Fund
- Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System
- City Of Austin Police Retirement System (CAPRS)
- Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association
- Detroit General Retirement System
- Fresno County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System
- Boston Retirement System
- New York City Board of Education Retirement System
- New York City Employees’ Retirement System
- South Carolina Retirement System
- Chicago Firemen Annuity & Benefit Fund
- Chicago Policemen’s Annuity & Benefits Fund
- Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System
- Wales Pension Partnership
21 September
- City of Miami Firefighters’ and Police Officers’ Retirement Trust
- Miami Beach Firefighters’ and Police Officers’ Pension Plan
- Cornwall Council Pension Fund
- Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund
- Chicago Municipal Employees’ Annuity and Benefit Fund
- Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System
- Missouri State Employees Retirement System (MOSERS)
- San Diego County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Virginia Retirement System
- City of Baltimore Employees’ Retirement System
- Alameda County Employees’ Retirement Association (ACERA)
- Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund
- City of Austin Police Retirement System (CAPRS)
- Allegheny County Retirement System
- Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada
- University of Michigan
- Sonoma County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Washington State Investment Board
- Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System
22 September
- Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System
- School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio
- Missouri LAGERS
- Montgomery County Public Schools Pension Fund
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Madeleine Farman and Katrina Lau.