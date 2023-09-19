Side Letter: PE’s growing Gulf ties

Just happened
By the book
It’s an old hack’s trick: gleaning info about a firm’s client list from the building lobby’s visitor sign-in book. But what if these books could provide insight into the state of fundraising? Catching up with a managing director at an advisory firm this week, the MD recalled a recent trip to one of the Gulf states in which he visited the offices of two giant state investment funds. Upon signing in, he recognised the names of a number of blue-chip European firms whose executives had signed in earlier that day.
“Everyone wants Middle Eastern money,” the MD said. “Even the blue-chip firms are out there, cap in hand, and the visitor book showed it.”
On that note…
While investors globally have generally become less active over the past 18 months, LPs from the Middle East appear to be a bright spot. Speaking on a fundraising panel at Brookfield Asset Management’s Investor Day 2023, Dola Sowemimo, vice-president in client relationship management, said Middle Eastern investors are showing huge interest in alternatives and seeking sizable co-investment opportunities – often larger than the fund commitments themselves.
“Especially in the Middle East, some investors are so large that they won’t even engage with you unless they know and believe you can provide co-investments to them of a scale that makes sense,” said Sowemimo. “They want to speak to the person who is in North America looking at utilities or looking at pipelines, and they’re going to connect them with their lead.”
While the US continues to be Brookfield’s most mature market, the Middle East is the firm’s fastest growing. According to Sowemimo, Brookfield has around $8 billion of assets under management in the region. “The continued balance sheet strength of many investors in the region means that they continue to allocate to alternatives and choose us as their path to market,” he said.
“We’re seeing this across the spectrum, from the very largest sovereign wealth funds, those with hundreds of billions of dollars of assets under management, to mid-sized institutions, to family offices, to individual investors. The rhythm and the pace of commitment to our funds has continued really, really strongly.”
From Italy to Asia
Asia Heritage Management, the asset manager part-led by former Eaton Partners head Chris Lerner, has unveiled a new strategic partnership with Italy’s Obsidian Capital, per a Tuesday statement. The partnership will see Asia Heritage providing research, sourcing and due diligence expertise relating to Asian fund commitments and secondaries as a sub-adviser to Obsidian’s funds and mandates. Obsidian has more than $850 million in AUM and offers a range of investment strategies and bespoke solutions for Italian institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking access to private market funds, co-investments and secondaries, per the statement.
The partnership is similar to one Asia Heritage announced with GP stakes firm Bonaccord Capital Partners in June (more here). That agreement saw Lerner became an operating partner for Bonaccord in Singapore, leading the firm’s activities in Asia. This latest deal has also seen Obsidian launch an affiliate office in Singapore, led by Lerner.
GP stakes hires
And while we’re on the subject of GP stakes: Campbell Lutyens has hired a former Barclays and Credit Suisse professional in its GP capital advisory practice. Adam Smith joins as a managing director based in New York, the advisory firm and placement agent said today. Campbell Lutyens’s GP stake advisory work includes advising PEI Group owner Bridgepoint on its acquisition of Energy Capital Partners, infrastructure manager Meridiam on a minority GP stake from Samsung, and Blue Owl and Dextra Partners on transactions per a statement.
They did the math
Buyout backlog
A backlog of technology buyouts will come to market when demand bounces back, including more than $700 billion worth of assets that traded between 2018-21. That’s according to Bain & Co’s latest technology report, published on Monday. “Reduced exits, extended hold times and steady dry powder reserves point to an incoming wave of tech asset exits that will create a crowded, competitive buyer’s market,” the report said. Here are some takeaways:
- Exits are down to about $20 billion per quarter this year, compared with $50 billion per quarter in 2022 and $85 billion per quarter in 2021.
- The percentage of companies that have been held longer than four years has risen from 29 percent in 2021 to 44 percent thus far in 2023.
- Early-stage generative AI strategies and machine learning were the most popular segments for deals in the first half of 2023, accounting for 28 percent of total investment volume during the period.
Essentials
Indian secondaries
Schroders Capital has bolstered its APAC secondaries nous with the appointment of a former TPG NewQuest executive, per a statement. Ankita Baheti joins as an investment director in Singapore. She most recently served as a vice-president for TPG NewQuest in India. As per the statement, secondaries and co-investments represent more than half of Schroders’ PE investment per year. Schroders continues to focus on RMB investments in China through the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership scheme and is looking to establish a dedicated India product, the statement noted.
Ain’t no Mountain high enough
Despite PE’s fundraising blues, New Mountain Capital is targeting $1 billion for its second non-control fund, Strategic Equity Fund II, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). That figure represents a 50 percent jump in size from its 2021-vintage predecessor, which secured $640 million for Fund I in January 2021. New Mountain’s ambition is going against the grain in today’s PE market, with more GPs tempering expectations as LPs slow their commitment pacing.
