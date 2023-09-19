Side Letter: PE’s growing Gulf ties

By the book

It’s an old hack’s trick: gleaning info about a firm’s client list from the building lobby’s visitor sign-in book. But what if these books could provide insight into the state of fundraising? Catching up with a managing director at an advisory firm this week, the MD recalled a recent trip to one of the Gulf states in which he visited the offices of two giant state investment funds. Upon signing in, he recognised the names of a number of blue-chip European firms whose executives had signed in earlier that day.

“Everyone wants Middle Eastern money,” the MD said. “Even the blue-chip firms are out there, cap in hand, and the visitor book showed it.”

On that note…

While investors globally have generally become less active over the past 18 months, LPs from the Middle East appear to be a bright spot. Speaking on a fundraising panel at Brookfield Asset Management’s Investor Day 2023, Dola Sowemimo, vice-president in client relationship management, said Middle Eastern investors are showing huge interest in alternatives and seeking sizable co-investment opportunities – often larger than the fund commitments themselves.

“Especially in the Middle East, some investors are so large that they won’t even engage with you unless they know and believe you can provide co-investments to them of a scale that makes sense,” said Sowemimo. “They want to speak to the person who is in North America looking at utilities or looking at pipelines, and they’re going to connect them with their lead.”

While the US continues to be Brookfield’s most mature market, the Middle East is the firm’s fastest growing. According to Sowemimo, Brookfield has around $8 billion of assets under management in the region. “The continued balance sheet strength of many investors in the region means that they continue to allocate to alternatives and choose us as their path to market,” he said.

“We’re seeing this across the spectrum, from the very largest sovereign wealth funds, those with hundreds of billions of dollars of assets under management, to mid-sized institutions, to family offices, to individual investors. The rhythm and the pace of commitment to our funds has continued really, really strongly.”

From Italy to Asia

Asia Heritage Management, the asset manager part-led by former Eaton Partners head Chris Lerner, has unveiled a new strategic partnership with Italy’s Obsidian Capital, per a Tuesday statement. The partnership will see Asia Heritage providing research, sourcing and due diligence expertise relating to Asian fund commitments and secondaries as a sub-adviser to Obsidian’s funds and mandates. Obsidian has more than $850 million in AUM and offers a range of investment strategies and bespoke solutions for Italian institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking access to private market funds, co-investments and secondaries, per the statement.

The partnership is similar to one Asia Heritage announced with GP stakes firm Bonaccord Capital Partners in June (more here). That agreement saw Lerner became an operating partner for Bonaccord in Singapore, leading the firm’s activities in Asia. This latest deal has also seen Obsidian launch an affiliate office in Singapore, led by Lerner.

GP stakes hires

And while we’re on the subject of GP stakes: Campbell Lutyens has hired a former Barclays and Credit Suisse professional in its GP capital advisory practice. Adam Smith joins as a managing director based in New York, the advisory firm and placement agent said today. Campbell Lutyens’s GP stake advisory work includes advising PEI Group owner Bridgepoint on its acquisition of Energy Capital Partners, infrastructure manager Meridiam on a minority GP stake from Samsung, and Blue Owl and Dextra Partners on transactions per a statement.

They did the math